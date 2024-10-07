George Pickens drama in Steelers locker room was even worse than we thought
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Dallas Cowboys after midnight on the east coast at Acrisure Stadium. Dak Prescott led a game-winning drive and threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with less than a minute remaining.
The Steelers offense struggled all night long. Despite scoring 17 points, Justin Fields fell to 2-28 when his defense gives up more than 20 points. That stat is...less than ideal. Fields primary weapon, George Pickens, had just three catches for 26 yards. Pickens was covered by Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis, with the latter getting on his nerves in the fourth quarter.
Pickens threw Lewis to the ground by his facemask once all hope was lost of a Pittsburgh comeback. He's likely to be fined as a result, but that's far from the only relationship Pickens must repair.
George Pickens is creating issues in the Steelers locker room
Per Dejan Kovacevic, at least one of Pickens teammates is tired of his act. Here's what Kovacevic wrote on Monday morning:
"One veteran on offense told me it was a 'perfect ball,' adding that its placement just in bounds was precisely where the receiver would've been had he bothered running," Kovacevic wrote. "Sounds like a problem, I responded to this veteran. At which point a series of invectives were spat out regarding Pickens, and I'll keep all the rest between us."
Pickens saw far less of the field than fellow wide receivers Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin. Mike Tomlin claimed that wasn't intentional. Pickens body language has been off for weeks, and the Steelers don't have a capable WR2 next to him. If Pickens is off his game, so is the passing attack.
Omar Khan and Co. are in the market for another wideout, much like they've been for the last few months. The Steelers missed out on Brandon Aiyuk. A trade for Davante Adams feels like a stretch. Perhaps DeAndre Hopkins is a more realistic target?
As for Pickens, this is far from the first time he's created issues in the locker room. Just last season, he and Diontae Johnson were called out for their lack of effort run blocking. Tomlin called Pickens into his office the next week during practice, and the pair hashed things out. Now, Pickens has taken another step back.
It didn't help matters that Pickens skipped his media session and failed to take responsibility for his actions. Steelers fans are a patient bunch, especially because Pickens makes plays on a regular basis and is the only outside threat on the team. That patience is running thin, and it's tough to blame the fanbase.