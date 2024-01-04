George Pickens reaction to Pro Bowl snub is another concern for Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was unhappy he didn't make his first Pro Bowl this season.
By Mark Powell
George Pickens is a tremendously-talented wide receiver. Unfortunately for him, he's stuck in an offense that discovered the forward pass just a few short weeks ago. This has limited Pickens statistically, led to internal frustration and even forced the Georgia product into Mike Tomlin's office.
It's been a long season for Pickens and the Steelers, who could still make the playoffs with a win over Baltimore and some help on Sunday. Pittsburgh fired its offensive coordinator about three weeks too late. They made a quarterback change about five weeks too late. The Steelers offense was abysmal, yet the combination of Mason Rudolph and Pickens has made some noise in recent weeks.
Unfortunately for Pickens, that was not enough to put him over the hump as it pertains to Pro Bowl voting. Pickens did not make the Pro Bowl this season, though he could be an alternate if/when the Steelers are knocked out of the playoffs.
George Pickens frustration is another bad sign for the Steelers
Pickens certainly has a right to feel frustrated. Yet, for the Steelers this is another sign of immaturity. Is this really where his head should be at just days before a make-or-break game against the Ravens?
Wide receivers are (rightly) individualists. They are paid based on their production and accolades, bad offense or not. I certainly understand why Pickens is disappointed. He recorded a 1,000-yard season in one of the worst offenses in football. He deserves some recognition, though it should be noted that front office executives watch tape when making decisions on contract extensions and free agency.
Pickens will get his payday, for better or worse. The more he acts out publicly, the less likely it is that his payday occurs with the Steelers.
I'm certainly not suggesting Pickens is always a bad teammate. However, he's also pouted after a Diontae Johnson touchdown, failed to block on a Jaylen Warren run with massive potential, and even posted vague unhappy messages on instagram. That's all occurred in just the last few months.
The time to focus on the right things was weeks ago. If Tomlin can't help Pickens make that adjustment, no one can.