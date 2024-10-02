Georgia news: Kirby Smart’s postgame speech, concerning 1st quarter stat, more playing time for frosh?
By Quinn Everts
The Georgia Bulldogs are at an odd place heading into Week 5. Coming off a brutal loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs dropped to number five in the AP Top 25. Things aren't bleak and the team is surely still in the hunt for the CFB Playoff — especially with a few winnable games next up on the schedule — but there are a few reasons that UGA fans should feel a tad uneasy about how their team is playing right now. Not panicked. Just uneasy. Here's your midweek update on Georgia football.
Georgia news: Kirby Smart stays positive in postgame speech
When you're a college program that is used to dominating, every loss stings. But Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart didn't yell and tear up the locker room after his team's gut-wrenching loss to Alabama on Saturday. Instead, he relayed his pride and encouraged his team to respond rather than wallow in the defeat. Still, Smart had a call to action: "But you know what, we better get better."
Georgia news: The Bulldogs still haven't scored in the first quarter against an FBS team
Slow starts have been a problem for Georgia so far. As in, really slow starts. Zero points in the first quarter slow. In three games against FBS teams, the Bulldogs have scored a grand total of zero first quarter points. In games against Kentucky and Clemson, it didn't end up being an issue as Georgia dominated on defense and the offense woke up later in the game.
But against Alabama, it resulted in a 21-point hole just 15 minutes into the game. And against other teams of Alabama's caliber, it could lead to similar problems.
With Auburn and Mississippi State up next on the schedule, Georgia has some prime opportunities to figure out its first quarter woes against two beatable opponents. Heading into Austin on October 19th with these same questions could lead to some real problems.
Georgia news: Where did Nate Frazier go?
Well, to the sideline, mostly. After bursting on the scene with 83 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown against Clemson, the freshman running back has been an essential non-factor in Georgia's past three games, registering just nine carries combined and none against Alabama. Still, Kirby Smart was complimentary of Frazier's progress this week.
"He's improving week to week. He takes a lot of pride in his performance. He's a hard, hard worker. He's very conscientious about it."
For the time being, Trevor Etienne remains the workhouse in Georgia's backfield, with 36 carries on the season compared to Frazier's 20. Whether or not Georgia moves to more of a split backfield as the season progresses remains a question.