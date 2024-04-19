Georgia steals 4-star QB out from Ohio State's backyard
Georgia appears to have gotten the right quarterback for them in their 2025 recruiting class.
By John Buhler
It took a minute, but the Georgia Bulldogs now have their quarterback for the 2025 recruiting class. Earlier in the week, four-star Ryan Montgomery committed to the G over the likes of Florida and South Carolina. Honestly, it was down to those three schools for the Findlay, Ohio native, but it is still fairly odd that Montgomery is not going to Ohio State, a team his older brother Luke plays for already.
After missing out on Dylan Raiola in the final days leading up to Early National Signing Day last winter, Georgia was looking hard at three guys for its 2025 recruiting class. Five-star Julian Lewis from nearby Carrollton, four-star Matt Zollers who picked Missouri over Georgia and Penn State, and Montgomery. It may seem like the Dawgs got him as a consolation prize, but that is not the case.
See, Montgomery's recruitment happened a long time ago, back when former offensive coordinator Todd Monken first offered him. Other Georgia coaches including Mike Bobo, Montgomery VanGorder and Brandon Streeter all made sure that Montgomery was coming to The Classic City. While he may not start right away, Montgomery compares favorably to another guy who had to sit: Carson Beck.
Ohio State should still come out of this okay, but what does it say about Florida and South Carolina?
4-star Ryan Montgomery commits to the G over Florida, South Carolina
Montgomery may not be arriving on campus until after Beck leaves in 2025. However, his commitment helps paint a clearer picture as to what the future of Georgia quarterbacking could hold. Right now, it is Beck atop the highest perch in Georgia, followed by the relentless Gunner Stockton, followed by the promising four-star newcomer Ryan Puglisi, who is dealing with a fracture in his leg.
I think Georgia is also going to add a quarterback in the transfer portal in the next few days. With Raiola flipping to Nebraska late, Brock Vandagriff transferring to Kentucky last winter and Jayden Maiava only briefly committing to Georgia before flipping to USC, the Dawgs need some quarterback depth, bruh. One name to keep an eye on would be former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada.
For now, Montgomery's commitment at least gives the Dawgs some breathing room on the recruiting trails. He seems to understand the process of coming to Georgia and what it means to be a Dawg. He will probably have to wait his turn to play, but when the time comes, he will be ready for action. It will be interesting to see how Kirby Smart goes about building his latest recruiting class at his alma mater.
Georgia has done quite well with recruiting four-star quarterbacks with a large chip on their shoulder.