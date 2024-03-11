Gerrit Cole's scary injury could force Yankees back to negotiating table with Scott Boras
The New York Yankees are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst as it pertains to Gerrit Cole.
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to undergo an MRI related to his elbow injury, per manager Aaron Boone. While the Yankees are hoping for the best, elbow injuries can often be a pitcher's worst nightmare.
While Cole nor the Yankees have given much public comment as to the extent of his injury -- or whether he'll miss Opening Day -- the ailment could force the organization back to the negotiating table with one Scott Boras if deemed serious.
Just a few weeks ago at the start of spring training, general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the importance of staying healthy for his starting rotation, which is of course headlined by Cole.
“Clearly the health is going to be the most important aspect of it,” Cashman told the New York Post. “If we can keep them healthy, we should be able to pitch with anybody. But the health is always going to be the big key. So far, it looks like everybody’s put a lot of work in with that endgame. Hopefully they’ll be in a position to remain healthy.”
Gerrit Cole injury update: How long will Yankees ace be out?
Cole will undergo an MRI to discover the extent of his injury. Elbow injuries can often be unpredictable, but if Cole misses significant time, expect the Yankees to show renewed interest in the likes of Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. New York reportedly made an offer to Snell earlier this winter, though it wasn't enough to put the NL Cy Young winner in pinstripes.
Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes went as far as to call Cole's elbow injury "alarming" per Jack Curry of YES.
If Cole misses time, the Yankees Opening Day rotation could be led by Carlos Rodon, followed by Marcus Stroman, Cortes, Clarke Schmidt and Clayton Beeter.