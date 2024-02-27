Yankees hopes should be all the way up about favorable short-term deal for Blake Snell
After Cody Bellinger's bridge deal with the Chicago Cubs, Blake Snell is likely to follow suit with a similar deal. This could play right into the New York Yankees' hands.
By Curt Bishop
After Cody Bellinger signed a three-year bridge deal with the Chicago Cubs, the free agent market has shifted.
It appears likely that other free agents such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery will follow suit with similar deals.
The New York Yankees already had an offer on the table for Snell, and their chances of signing the reigning National League Cy Young have skyrocketed.
With Bellinger signing a short-term deal, the Yankees are in a good position to offer Snell a short-term deal with opt-outs, as was explained by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
"It wouldn't be surprising to see Snell agree to a deal similar to Bellinger's, with a higher average annual value up front along with yearly opt-out clauses, allowing him to test the market again after a year or two," writes Feinsand.
Yankees in good position to sign Snell
Considering that the Yankees are the only team to have offered Snell a contract, they are in a great position to potentially sign Snell on a short-term deal. The team met with the pitcher as recently as Monday, though notably that meet didn't result in any reported progress.
Feinsand notes that teams such as the Los Angeles Angels "continue to linger in the background," and that a strong market hasn't surfaced for the reigning Cy Young.
If signed, Snell would greatly strengthen the Yankees rotation and give them a second ace to go next to reigning American League Cy Young Gerrit Cole. New York also already has Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon, and if those two remain healthy in addition to a potential Snell signing, New York could have a very dangerous rotation.
Overall, the Yankees should feel good about their chances of landing Snell. They've already signed Marcus Stroman to bolster their rotation and they even traded for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo to strengthen their lineup.
Their offseason has been quite productive so far, and Snell might ultimately be the cherry on top of the Yankees can get it done.