Giants fire Gabe Kapler after four disappointing seasons
The San Francisco Giants have decided to fire Gabe Kapler after another bad season with hopes of making the postseason and failing to do so.
The San Francisco Giants are parting ways with manager Gabe Kapler after four seasons, the team announced on Friday.
The Giants have failed to make the postseason each of the past two seasons. In 2022, they finished with a record of 81-81, and now in 2023, they hold a record of 78-81 with three games remaining. The Giants believe they are contenders, and making this move could turn them into that.
San Francisco has been a major disappointment after starting the season with such a hot start. To begin the campaign, they had a record of 49-41 by the All-Star break, but after the All-Star break, they collapsed, going 29-40.
They recently had players like Logan Webb come out and criticize the team for not making the postseason saying, “I’m tired. I’m tired of losing. It’s not fun.” He continued by saying, “We’ve got to make some big changes in here to create that winning culture. We want to show up every single year and try to win the whole thing. I mean, I think we're there. I don’t know what it is. I’m just sick of losing, to be honest.”
Giants fired Gabe Kapler after more playoff disappointment
The Giants management wants to be contenders, and they’ve failed to do that, so they decided to part ways with the manager who couldn't get them into the playoffs.
“After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision,” Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said. “In his tenure as Giants manager, Gabe led our team through an unprecedented pandemic in 2020 and a franchise-record 107 wins and postseason berth in 2021. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants, and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend
"On behalf of the Giants organization, we wish Gabe the best of luck in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions over the last four years.”