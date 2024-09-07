Giants front office is the big loser of Saquon Barkley’s Eagles debut
By Austen Bundy
Everyone remembers the moment in HBO's "Hard Knocks: Offseason" when New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke to Saquon Barkley and told him he could hit free agency?
"The right thing to do is let you test the market and see what your value is," Schoen told Barkley.
Well, Barkley found his value with in-division rival Philadelphia and, boy, is he and the internet letting Schoen know it.
Barkley scored twice in the first half alone during Philadelphia's season-opener against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday. Something he hardly ever did behind New York's front line.
Is Joe Schoen having sellers remorse?
Users on X were quick to point out the fact that Schoen let Barkley walk out the door as well as others who balled out on Friday night.
Schoen definitely deserves the shots being taken at him but there's a little crucial context that belongs in the conversation.
Barkley signed for $37.75 million over three years with $26.5 million guaranteed. New York simply did not have that kind of cash (especially after the Jones deal) despite conflicting reports it offered now-Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs $3-4 million more than the $48 million deal he signed.
Either way, New York got the short end of the deal and it's a bed they made and have to sleep in now. Schoen settled for former Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary and is gambling the success of the team (and his job) on the offense running through Jones.
Barring injuries, Barkley is going to likely make Schoen and the New York front office regret letting him walk (if they aren't already regretting it).
Giants fans, it's probably best to schedule a colonoscopy or a dentist appointment for the weeks Philadelphia and New York are slated to meet. They'll probably be less painful to endure.