Conflicting reports make Giants moving on from Saquon Barkley look even worse
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants balked at the amount of money running back Saquon Barkley was offered by the rival Philadelphia Eagles (three years, $37.75 million, $26.5 million guaranteed), choosing to let the 27-year-old head across the Delaware River instead of matching.
However, new information revealed by a free agent rusher New York reportedly pursued is creating a whole new line of discourse over general manager Joe Schoen's approach to the Saquon saga.
Josh Jacobs says he turned down the Giants in favor of the Packers
Josh Jacobs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders and now with Green Bay, told The Athletic's Dan Pompei that New York offered him more money than he signed for with the Packers
Pompei writes: "The Giants came on strong with an offer between $3 million and $4 million more than he eventually accepted. But Jacobs was turned off by the New York taxes, lifestyle, media and the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium."
It's unclear if New York was willing to exceed the $48 million ($12.5 million guaranteed) that Jacobs took to play for Green Bay but it's worth noting he's only a year younger than Barkley -- age being big a factor in Schoen's decision making process.
Did Joe Schoen just not want Saquon period?
Jacobs' claim sparked speculation that Schoen's mathematical and economical justification for not re-signing Barkley, seen on HBO's 'Hard Knocks: Offseason,' could have been bogus all along.
However, there's some timeline context that's crucial to understanding the whole situation.
According to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy, Jacobs gave Green Bay his signature about an hour before Saquon joined the Eagles. Meaning the former Giant was still on the table by the time Jacobs had supposedly rejected Schoen's generous offer.
New York eventually signed former Houston rusher Devin Singletary to a two-year, $16.5 million deal ($9.5 million guaranteed) -- significantly cheaper than either Barkley or Jacobs.
Singletary could still be good value for New York's buck. The 26-year-old posted a career-high 898 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Texans last year.