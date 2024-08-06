Giants-Lions continue training camp fight club as Malik Nabers throws haymakers
We're going to break the first rule of Fight Club and talk about Fight Club, mostly because it's NFL joint practice season in training camp, this time featuring the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
On Monday with the two clubs sharing the field, we saw Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the heart of a nasty brawl wherein he most certainly got ganged up on by the Giants bench during the practice. But if you thought it was going to die right there, you would be absolutely wrong. And on Tuesday, we saw exactly that, this time with Giants star rookie Malik Nabers in the thick of it.
It all started with what was a fade route into the end zone intended for Nabers that Detroit cornerback Terrion Arnold broke up physically. Initially, there seemed to be nothing to it as both players popped up and started running back. Then everything popped off in an instant.
Giants WR Malik Nabers, Lions CB Kerby Joseph exchange haymakers in training camp fight
As Nabers ran back, he made contact with another Lions DB, Kerby Joseph, and things got hectic. It seemed as if the Giants wideout may have taken a cheap shot initially and then the two started throwing wild punches and haymakers at one another as things escalated to a bit of a brawl before they were ultimately broken up.
Let's be abundantly clear -- punching a guy wearing a helmet has always been futile and dumb. Punching a guy wearing a helmet with the new protective wraps worn in training camp is next-level stupidity. Sure, the puncher might have more cushion for their hand, which is good I guess, but we're also talking about quite literally zero damage.
Given the number of brawls we've already seen from the Giants and Lions, though, we can probably expect at least a scuffle or two more in the next couple of days because the bad blood is already giving us a fight club. And one of the other rules of fight club is that, if it's your first "night", you have to fight.
So maybe we shouldn't be too harsh on Nabers. After all, this is his first NFL training camp and fight club. Perhaps he's just following the rules.