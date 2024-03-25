Giants owner plays into Saquon Barkley betrayal narrative with Eagles signing
New York Giants owner John Mara explained how unhappy he was seeing running back Saquon Barkley sign with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
By Scott Rogust
After falling under .500 and failing to make the playoffs, the New York Giants had tough decisions to make. They had needs all across the roster despite being one year removed from having a Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings. With only so much money to go around, the Giants had to decide whether to keep players on the roster or let them explore free agency.
For Saquon Barkley, there was no denying that he was the face of the franchise post-Eli Manning. But with the team needing serious help across the offensive line, it wasn't exactly wise to invest seven figures a year. So, the Giants let Barkley hit free agency, only to watch their former second-overall pick sign a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
During the NFL's annual league meetings, Giants owner John Mara spoke with reporters about Barkley leaving for the Eagles in free agency. Mara said he was hoping that Barkley would come back, and "hated" seeing the running back sign with the Eagles, via SNY's Connor Hughes. In fact, Mara said he texted Barkley and told him he was "sick" over him signing with Philadelphia.
John Mara says he was 'sick' over Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles
And just like that, Eagles fans have fuel to add to the proverbial fire that is the New York vs. Philadelphia rivalry.
This was the risk that the Giants had by allowing Barkley to hit free agency. They had the chance to trade him at the deadline this past season, but ultimately decided to keep him. With both sides being unable to agree to terms on a new contract, free agency was the only option. That was especially after the fact the Giants didn't place the franchise or transition tag on him.
Giants fans were hoping that Barkley would sign with a team like the Houston Texans or Los Angeles Chargers, since he would be in a new division or conference. But now they get to see Barkley up close and personal twice a year. And with that, a portion of the Giants fanbase has turned against Barkley, considering he willingly signed with the enemy.
For Barkley, he did as much as he could behind the Giants' ineffective offensive lines over the years. It didn't hlep that he picked up injuries along the way. But now, he gets to play for an Eagles team that has had one of the most consistently great offensive lines in the NFL for quite some time. With that, the sky is the limit for Barkley to potentially put up video game numbers alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
There was always a risk of this becoming a reality. The Giants knew this could happen, and it did. Now, Mara will have to see his former star don the green and white uniforms of the Eagles the next time they visit MetLife Stadium.