Giants rookie rubbed Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown's face in training camp fight
By Lior Lampert
All hell broke loose on Monday in the joint training camp practice between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. And somehow, All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown found himself at the center of all the madness.
St. Brown went at it with Giants rookie cornerback Dru Phillips. The situation quickly escalated and developed into a scrum between several players from each team.
Calmer heads prevailed, eventually, and it was business as usual. However, Phillips got asked about the skirmish after practice and didn't hesitate to speak his mind on the matter.
"I mean, it was a really good rep by me. So I kind of expect him [St. Brown] to get mad. I mean, I’m a rookie," Phillips said via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
Moreover, Phillips stated he did his job "well," suggesting it may have upset St. Brown. Nonetheless, the 2024 third-round pick believes it was merely a heat-of-the-moment thing and didn't seem to take it personally:
"But at the end of the day, we’re just out there competing. So I expected it."
Ultimately and thankfully, no one was hurt, but this is standard protocol at NFL training camp -- especially during collaborative sessions like this.
The Giants and Lions won't face off in the regular season, though they do matchup in Week 1 of the preseason. Perhaps we could see St. Brown and Phillips go head-to-head once again, even though the former may not play much (if at all).
As a young defensive back looking to make a name for himself, Phillips reportedly faring well against St. Brown bodes in his favor. However, the 22-year-old admittedly understands he needs to avoid confrontation and stay out of trouble.
During his post-practice interview, Phillips stressed the importance of maintaining his composure and called Monday'sinstance "embarrassing." By the sound of it, this will be a valuable learning experience for the former Kentucky Wildcat.