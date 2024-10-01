Golden State Valkyries era set to begin Dec. 6 with WNBA Expansion Draft
Mark your calendars for Dec. 6, as the Golden State Valkyries era will begin with their expansion draft and the first additions to their roster. The franchise will begin play in 2025 and have the Bay area behind them.
Golden State owner Joe Lacob and entrepreneur Peter Guber have put their trust in general manager Ohemaa Nyanin. The front office will have their hands full with the upcoming expansion draft. The Valkyries will be able to select from an allotted player pool. Each franchise must submit a roster to the league office, with players they have rights to.
Currently, the WNBA league office has not set a date for the rosters to be submitted but it is expected to be delivered 10 days before the draft according to The Valkyries.
Each submitted roster must designate six players deemed "protected players." Players who are labeled protected will not be available in the draft. The other remaining players could be selected by Golden State, which could impact the build of specific teams.
The Valkyries will have the chance to acquire the player contracts of specific players but they can only negotiate with one player who is set to become a free agent. The new franchise can make trades with teams before the final rosters are submitted.
On the flip side, there are a few underperforming teams that didn't make the postseason or received an early boot. The Valkyries may have the opportunity to cherry-pick from rosters like the Atlanta Dream, who have a tough decision on whether or not to prioritize players like Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers.
Another player who Golden State should keep an eye on is NaLyssa Smith who didn't score in the postseason. This is a long shot but the interaction between head coach Christie Sides and the Fever forward wasn't the greatest. The Fever may decide to simply leave her unprotected rather than try to find a trade for her if the situation can't be repaired.