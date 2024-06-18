Golden State Warriors expected cap space: Full salary breakdown
Currently, the Golden State Warriors have $175.4 million in salaries committed but that could change if Golden State waives or trades Chris Paul before the guaranteed deadline of June 28. No matter what happens this offseason, the Warriors will likely not have anything outside of a mid-level exception in terms of cap space to add upgrades this offseason.
The Warriors, who are coming off a Play-In Tournament loss will probably have most of their attention towards Klay Thompson. Thompson will likely receive offers that are more than the Warriors are willing to put on the table, which means that Golden State's best chance at re-signing the former star is by making a great sales pitch. The former All-NBA veteran is likely facing a decision where the Warriors are offering a deal in the $25-to-28 million per year range.
The former star's 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 43 percent shooting this season were a sign that he has faded in recent years due to numerous knee injuries. The Warriors seem to be at a standstill with Klay Thompson's future with the franchise.
2024-25 Warriors expected cap space breakdown
Even if the Warriors keep Klay Thompson on a new deal, Golden State likely gets under the luxury tax line of $172 million. After years of spending, the Warriors will likely use this offseason to get under the tax line for the first time since before the Kevin Durant era. This will probably happen as Kevin Looney (only $3 million of his $8 million is guaranteed for this upcoming season) will get waived in addition to the franchise parting ways with Klay Thompson.
The Warriors could end up keeping Klay Thompson on a short-term deal that is around $30 million (or Thompson could lower his expectations and take a lesser amount to close out his career with Steph Curry/Draymond Green) but the way the wind is blowing seems to suggest that the Warriors will part ways with Thompson this offseason.
If the Warriors do end up keeping Thompson, the franchise will likely trade Andrew Wiggins to get under the luxury tax.