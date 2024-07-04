3 ring-chasing veterans who the Warriors could sign for the minimum
The Golden State Warriors free agency is not going as planned. This week, Klay Thompson agreed to terms with the Dallas Mavericks to a 3-year $50 million deal.
Golden State's dynasty window is almost closed and the Splash Brothers era is over. This summer, the Warriors agreed to terms with free agents Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.
Analysts and critics have expressed their concerns with Golden State's lackluster free agency moves. The loss of Thompson will force the front office to explore other trade and free agent possibilities.
Rumors around the league have started to swirl about the franchise focusing on a blockbuster trade to acquire Lauri Markkanen. Whether or not the trade occurs, the team has a lot of work on their hands.
Here are three ring-chasing veterans that the Warriors can sign to a veteran minimum.
Patrick Beverley would be an enemy-turned-friend for the Warriors
The first veteran that the Warriors should consider signing is Patrick Beverley. The departure of Chris Paul opens up a backup point guard slot that the team needs to fill.
Beverley would be an ideal signing because of his ability to come off the bench and impact any team he is on. Last season, he averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from downtown.
The Arkansas product would take the veteran minimum and be excited to go to a team with an effective system, staple players, and a franchise that knows how to win. He will provide this team with a solid backup point guard who can commit to the defensive end of the floor and run the second unit.
Golden State may not have Thompson any more but they still have one of the most effective shooters in the game in Curry. Steve Kerr will have to be more creative with the offense.
Kyle Lowry is the bulldog the Warriors are missing
Kyle Lowry is a name that has not been mentioned enough in free agency. Despite being traded from the Miami Heat during the season and then waived by the Charlotte Hornets, he had a solid outing with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Lowry averaged 8 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 40.4 percent from three in 23 games with the 76ers. He would be able to come in and complement the Warriors current bench unit.
The Villanova product would help take some of the pressure off of Curry and would be able to mentor younger players. Lowry is a savvy veteran who can get the job done and impact the game in multiple ways.
Signing Lowery will allow the Warriors to remain flexible in acquiring other players. The team will be able to fill in other players who can impact the team on the offensive side of the floor.
DeMar DeRozan provides some star quality
DeMar DeRozan is a free-agent target that Golden State needs to sign. He is a player who can create his own offense, contain other players on defense (in spurts), and isn't afraid of the big moment.
The 34-year-old is coming off his third season with the Chicago Bulls. He averaged 24 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field.
DeRozan's percentage from three may deter the Warriors from signing him, but that would be a mistake on their part. He can impact this team by carrying the scoring load. Outside of his time with the San Antonio Spurs, he hasn't had a coach that focused on his strengths.
The LA native has made it clear that he want's to play for LA and stay close to home but the Bay Area may be the place for him. Golden State would welcome him with open arms and provide an area that would cultative his game.
Kerr, Curry, and Draymond Green could encourage DeRozan to be himself. The Warriors would allow DD to play his style of basketball. If he were to sign for an affordable price, he could attract other players to sign to the Bay Area.