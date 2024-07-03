Why Draymond Green wanted Klay Thompson to leave the Warriors
By Lior Lampert
In true Draymond Green fashion, the four-time All-Star has found a way to steal the spotlight from his now-former longtime running mate, Klay Thompson.
Thompson's unparalleled 13-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors officially concluded this past Monday. The veteran sharpshooter joined the reigning Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team sign-and-trade, including the Charlotte Hornets. Amid the fallout of his departure, Green admits "a part of" him wanted to see his fellow four-time NBA Champion leave, albeit out of compassion.
On Tuesday, Green released the newest episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, conveying his emotions about losing Thompson to the Mavs. The former spoke ad nauseam, expressing that he is happy for the latter.
Why Draymond Green wanted Klay Thompson to leave the Warriors
Green suggests the tumultuous 2023-24 campaign Thompson experienced with the Warriors may have taken a toll on him. So, he hopes the 3-and-D wing will rediscover his love for the game in Dallas.
" ... I do know the joy that basketball brings him [Thompson]," Green said. "And like, it brought sadness -- it brought unhappiness last year for him. And again, if you ever care about someone's well-being, go through the struggle with somebody ... then like a part of me wanted Klay to leave."
However, Green made sure to clarify that he didn't really want Thompson to vamoose. But he wants to see the other half of the Splash Brothers revert to his roots: living, breathing and eating hoops:
"And not wanted him [Thompson] to leave in the sense of [actually] want him to leave. But want him to leave because you only want him to see him be the guy that you know he is. For a guy that's lived his life since I've known him ...without a care in the world ... and then all of a sudden it's not that -- like something's wrong."
Ultimately, it's unfortunate that the Thompson, Green and Stephen Curry trio split up. Nevertheless, their names will be etched together forever in the annals of league history. What they accomplished during their 12-year run will be nearly impossible to replicate, reaching six titles in eight seasons from 2014-22.