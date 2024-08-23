When does Golden State Warriors training camp start? Key dates to know
The 2024-25 season is rapidly approaching, and for the Golden State Warriors, it means another chance to recapture the glory of their peak dynasty seasons.
This season will be drastically different for the Warriors, who will be without former star Klay Thompson, who signed with the Dallas Mavericks after spending 13 seasons with Golden State. Even without Thompson, Stephen Curry and the crew should be a tough out for any team in the league. They will look to build some positive momentum ahead of training camp and preseason.
Here is what the Warriors should expect for Media Day and the preseason.
Important dates for the Golden State Warriors 2024-25 season
DATE
EVENT
Sept. 30
Media Day
Oct. 1
Warriors training camp begins
Oct. 9
Warriors preseason schedule begins
Oct. 18
Warriors preseason schedule ends
Oct. 23
Warriors regular season opener vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Warriors will spend four days at Brigham Young University in Hawaii for training camp. They will have just a few days of practice before their preseason opener against the Kings. They will play five games, three at home and two on the road.
Golden State Warriors preseason schedule
DATE
TIME (ET)
OPPONENT
Oct. 9
10:00 p.m.
@ Kings
Oct. 11
10:00 p.m.
vs. Kings
Oct. 13
8:30 p.m.
vs. Pistons
Oct. 15
10:00 p.m.
@ Lakers
Oct. 18
10:00 p.m.
vs. Lakers
The preseason is the perfect opportunity for Steve Kerr to experiment with lineups before the regular season. With Klay Thompson gone, the team will need to experiment to find the right mix of players around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Along with figuring out lineups, Brandin Podziemski is also a player to look out for. He had an impressive rookie season and could take the leap this year.
In terms of matchups, the Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings on two separate occasions. The Warriors have developed a rivalry with the Kings over the past few seasons, meeting twice in the postseason, including their epic first-round matchup in 2023.
They will also face up with LeBron James and the Lakers who will be looking to bounce back twice after a rather disappointing season, as well as a Detroit Pistons team who will be playing for a new coach in J.B. Bickerstaff.
The Warriors will be looking to figure out rotations and build enough positive momentum for a strong start in their first game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers.