Warriors projected depth chart and rotations heading into 2024-25 season
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors went 46-36 in 2023-24 yet somehow found themselves in 10th place in the Western Conference and outside the playoff picture. Still, optimism remains following a solid offseason roster overhaul.
However, the departure of franchise icon and sharpshooter Klay Thompson this summer marks a new era of basketball in the Bay Area. After 12 years and four NBA championships together, he, fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will no longer be teammates.
Thompson landed with the Dallas Mavericks as part of the first six-team sign-and-trade in league history. In exchange, Golden State received veterans Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.
Aside from Thompson, Anderson and Hield, who else have the Warriors lost or added in preparation for the 2024-25 campaign? How will the new-look rotation shake out?
Golden State Warriors depth chart for 2024-25
POSITION
STARTER
BENCH
DEEP BENCH
PG
Stephen Curry
De'Anthony Melton
Brandin Podziemski
SG
Brandin Podziemki
Buddy Hield
Gary Payton II
SF
Andrew Wiggins
Kyle Anderson
Moses Moody
PF
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kyle Anderson
C
Draymond Green
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Kevon Looney
Despite losing a five-time All-Star in Thompson, the Warriors got deeper. Hield, Anderson and two-way combo guard De'Anthony Melton will be vital reserves. However, who will join them in the second unit feels subject to change.
Which Warriors will start alongside Stephen Curry?
Ascending young wing Jonathan Kuminga broke out upon joining the starting five last season. But will head coach Steve Kerr keep him in the lineup? Or will he return to a bench role? Either way, the Warriors need a bounce-back effort from Andrew Wiggins, who's coming off arguably his worst year as a pro.
We can write Brandin Podziemski's name in black Sharpie in the shooting guard spot next to Curry. Golden State was adamant about not including the 21-year-old in any trade for Utah Jazz standout Lauri Markkanen. So, they seemingly have big plans for him. He'll presumably get the first crack at filling Thompson's shoes.
With Green operating as the de facto starting center, the Warriors are leaning into the small-ball approach. Nonetheless, they have more traditional big men they can revert to, like Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis -- and the latter showed promise as a rookie.
Overall, the Warriors have a versatile group of players that will allow them to mix and match their lineups. They have the flexibility to move pieces around depending on their opponent. Regardless, the Warriors go as Curry does.