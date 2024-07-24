Grade the trade: Wild 3-team deal sends KAT to Clippers, speeds up Nets rebuild
By Lior Lampert
We are at a lull point in the NBA offseason. Perhaps nothing is more illustrative of this than some of the over-the-top trade proposals we're seeing online.
With free agency dwindling and the Summer Leagues officially over, there isn't much to discuss in the Association. We have Team USA and Olympic basketball group stage play beginning on July 27. But that doesn't affect the league we've come to know and love.
So, we've seen some find creative ways to keep fans engaged. For example, on Tuesday, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report conjured up blockbuster deals he feels can still happen ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Swartz outlined five transactions featuring high-profile players on the move who have been mentioned through the buzz cycle this summer. However, one stood out, partly considering it was the only three-team swap presented from the bunch.
An exchange Swartz crafted between the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets sends four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns from the Gopher State to Hollywood. Moreover, the move expedites the retooling process happening in the Borough of Homes.
Below, we will evaluate the outgoing/incoming packages for Los Angeles, Minnesota and Brooklyn in this bizarre albeit hypothetical trade.
Brooklyn Nets receive: G/F Norman Powell, F Kobe Brown, G Bones Hyland, F/C P.J. Tucker, unprotected 2031 first-round pick (via LAC), 2031 second-round pick (via LAC)
Brooklyn Nets send: F Cameron Johnson and F Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn's duo of veteran wings have drawn notable interest via the trade market, especially following Mikal Bridges getting sent to the New York Knicks. The Nets have the lowest expected win total heading into the upcoming season, making it logical to try recouping maximum value for their desirable pieces.
The Clippers' unprotected 2031 first-rounder could be extremely valuable. Los Angeles has a star duo of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden in their mid-30s. Meanwhile, the team is hard-capped at the first apron. Considering the circumstances, Brooklyn is presumably landing a blue-chip asset.
Additionally, the Nets would add a proven microwave scorer and three-point marksman in swingman Powell. With two years and roughly $40 million remaining on his current contract, Brooklyn could ship him to a contender for more draft capital.
Brown and Hyland give the Nets two intriguing young players. They're essentially taking a flier on them while adding an $11.5 million expiring salary in P.J. Tucker.
One first-round selection may feel like a meager return for the Nets parting ways with Johnson and Finney-Smith. Nonetheless, it is a prized pick that has the potential to be a high lottery choice, making it worthwhile.
Brooklyn Nets trade grade: B+
Minnesota Timberwolves receive: F Cameron Johnson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, G/F Terance Mann, 2030 second-round pick
Minnesota Timberwolves send: F/C Karl-Anthony Towns
On the surface, Minnesota fans may not be thrilled knowing their star big man only fetches them a few rotational pieces and a 2030 second-rounder. But this would help fill a Timberwolves rotation that lost multiple key reserves to free agency this summer.
Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin left for greener pastures, depleting the Wolves' second unit. Minnesota hasn't done much to address their departures besides adding talent through the draft. Essentially, the front office is betting on internal growth and development from the youngsters on the roster.
Here, they can replenish their bench with one of Finney-Smith/Johnson (assuming one starts in place of Towns) and Mann. Notably, all three players the Timberwolves would receive in this instance are on team-friendly contracts -- something the Minnesota seven-footer can't say.
Towns signed a four-year, $220 million deal in 2022 that starts this year. Minnesota is one of four teams over the dreaded second apron. With that comes heavy roster-management restrictions, making it hard for the Timberwolves to upgrade the group around All-NBA wing Anthony Edwards. Shedding the former's salary from their payroll would open up opportunities to make corresponding moves.
Not only would the Wolves be strengthening their depth chart presently, but they'd give themselves the flexibility to continue taking bites of the apple. Overall, this feels like a solid haul for Minnesota. Regardless, they're giving up the top tangible resource in Towns and acquiring minuscule draft equity. So, we'll knock them slightly.
Minnesota Timberwolves trade grade: A-
Los Angeles Clippers receive: F/C Karl-Anthony Towns
Los Angeles Clippers send: G/F Norman Powell, G/F Terance Mann, F Kobe Brown, G Bones Hyland, F/C P.J. Tucker, 2030 second-round pick, unprotected 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick
Towns would round out a big three of him, Leonard and Harden, giving the Clips an intriguing but odd trio. If Los Angeles wants to remain competitive in a stacked Western Conference after losing Paul George for nothing, they'll have to take a risk. Perhaps this is it.
The players in this deal aren't significant losses for the Clippers. They're combining salary filler with Powell, which is replaceable. Nevertheless, they must stomach surrendering that 2031 first-round pick to acquire Towns.
Similarly to his role in Minnesota, Towns could start alongside a traditional center with the Clippers, forming a jumbo frontcourt with Ivica Zubac. Another beneficial factor is the 2015 No. 1 overall pick typically has a clean bill of health, which Leonard has chronically struggled to do.
Towns has appeared in 74-plus regular-season games in five of his nine years as a pro. He didn't miss a contest until his fourth campaign in the league. His durability could counteract Leonard being in and out of the lineup and help the Clippers remain afloat sans the latter. He'd give Los Angeles another reliable scoring option to run their offense through.
Los Angeles would be making a massive investment in Towns here. Essentially, they'd be betting on him functioning as the piece that bridges the remnant of their current championship window and the post-Leonard/Harden era. Ultimately, the Clippers must ask themselves if this rendition of the squad is good enough to compete for a title.
If you're asking us, we'd say this puts the Clippers farther from supremacy in the West. Towns won't move the needle for them as drastically as they need for this trade to be fruitful. His presence also hampers the organization's long-term outlook, stripping Los Angeles of substantial resources and cap space.
After consideration, the cons outweigh the pros for the Clippers in this behemoth three-team blockbuster swap that nets them Towns. But some aspects can make it justifiable.