Grade the Trade: Wild 3-team deal lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State
The Miami Heat are in a contract battle with Jimmy Butler with neither side wanting to budge. Butler, who wants a two-year, $113 million extension on top of the two-year max contract he has left, could end up getting traded if the Heat can't reach a new deal.
After losing in the Play-In tournament, the Golden State Warriors are looking to be contenders in the Western Conference once again. The franchise already has a star that can be a No. 1 option on a championship team in Steph Curry but the squad is lacking a second star that can support the 3-point legend.
The Heat, who are run by legendary head of basketball operations Pat Riley, don't look like extending Butler on a long-term deal. Riley went through the same situation with Dwyane Wade in the 2016 offseason and decided not to match the Bulls' $47 million contract which caused the Miami sports legend to leave the franchise and go home to his native Chicago.
As the Heat continue to battle with Butler when it comes to contract talks, an insider has suggested a possible trade that solves the problem.
Grading a Heat-Warriors-Magic trade that sends Jimmy Butler to Golden State
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report suggested a trade where the Heat, Warriors, and Magic all engage in a three-way deal that sends Butler to Golden State.
The Warriors would receive Jimmy Butler, Cole Anthony, and Caleb Houstan in the proposed agreement. This would give Golden State a deadly back-court of Curry and Butler for the next two to three years.
In return, Miami would get three first-round picks besides Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. The franchise would also get Andrew Wiggins for salary-matching purposes and a second-round pick from the Magic in return for swinging Orlando Robinson to the Magic.
Orlando, who would be involved in the trade as the Warriors and Heat can't do a deal directly due to CBA rules, get Chris Paul. Paul can serve as a back-up ball handler and veteran their young squad can lean on as they build a contending roster.
While this trade has some good elements and Bailey knows his stuff about the NBA, this trade is not a home run for the Warriors or the Heat. Orlando likely comes out of this trade celebrating as the franchise can land a solid backup guard in Paul, who can also help the franchise develop winning habits.
They would also be able to dump Cole Anthony's contract to another franchise which would still give the franchise a lot of cap space to make moves this offseason.
Golden State might be able to get a second star in Butler but the franchise would lose their most promising prospect in Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski, who landed on the All-Rookie first team this season, could be a major help for the Heat and be a good piece that could help the team trade for a star in the future.
Andrew Wiggins' long-term contract is probably not the best thing for the Heat as the franchise will be stuck with a four-year, $109 million contract. The former No. 1 overall pick will likely need to improve his play, which the Heat has done in the past. Yes, the Warriors and Heat would be able to reach their own goals in this trade.
Still, it's hard to see a world where Miami and Golden State do swimmingly in this trade since the Heat would be stuck with Wiggins' contract and the Warriors would have to give up three first round picks and Podziemski.
Orlando Magic A- | Miami Heat B- | Golden State Warriors B-