Grade the trade: Wild Dolphins-Rams-Panthers deal to address QB conundrums
By Lior Lampert
Bryce Young reportedly hasn't taken kindly to the Carolina Panthers benching him after the first two weeks of the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are going nowhere quickly following their 0-2 start to the year and unfortunate stroke of health issues. Moreover, the Miami Dolphins have placed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after suffering yet another concussion.
One way or another, each of the trio of franchises has a quarterback problem. However, retired NFL signal-caller turned analyst Chase Daniel believes a three-team among them could remedy their difficult situations simultaneously.
Speaking on FS1's The Facility, Daniel proposes a swap that sends Young to the Rams, Stafford to Miami and draft capital to Carolina.
Between Young's suddenly uncertain future in Carolina and Tagovailoa's extensive history of brain injuries, Miami has been floated as a landing spot for the former. Nonetheless, Daniel thinks the Phins "should go after" Stafford, which segued into him presenting the mentioned blockbuster deal.
While Daniel calls it "not that crazy," three-team trades are uncommon in football -- it's not something we see often. But aside from that, is it a logical, worthwhile move for each franchise?
From the Panthers' perspective: Carolina's point of view is perhaps the easiest to digest in this scenario. As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently stated regarding Young: "Benchings rarely result in healthy second chances at [the quarterback] spot." So, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick will presumably find himself playing elsewhere in due time. Albeit unfortunate, a change of scenery could be best for all parties involved, and this would be a form of damage control.
Netting two premium Day 2 draft selections is a solid consolation prize for the Panthers. Given what they invested in Young, this would be their way of recouping maximum assets for a seemingly sunk cost.
From the Rams' perspective: As mentioned before, the Rams are going through it right now. Even after welcoming Alaric Jackson back from suspension, their offensive line is decimated. They've lost guards Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila to IR, joining Pro Bowl wideout Puka Nacua. Fellow star pass-catcher Cooper Kupp may have avoided the same fate, though he's potentially facing a multi-week absence.
Stafford, 36, deserves better at this juncture in his career. Why not ship him to Miami, where he'd have an elite receiving tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and start fresh with Young? If anyone can turn the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner into a successful reclamation project story, it's head coach Sean McVay. Conversely, you can argue giving up the veteran gunslinger in addition to a 2025 third-rounder is a steep price to pay.
From the Dolphins' perspective: Miami would remain competitive sans Tagovailoa with Stafford under center. Maybe they'd even improve. Considering the Phins' roster is constructed to compete for a Super Bowl now, letting this season pass them by feels like a wasted opportunity.
Pairing Stafford's live arm with the speed of Hill, Waddle and standout running back De'Von Achane would be electric. Miami would solidify themselves as one of (if not the most) dynamic offensive units in the league. Combined with their talented, experienced secondary and sturdy front seven, the Phins become as well-rounded as any squad in this instance.