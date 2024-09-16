3 Bryce Young trades a functional NFL team should take advantage of Panthers with
By Lior Lampert
Two games into his second NFL season, the Carolina Panthers have already given up on the Bryce Young experiment, shockingly benching him for Andy Dalton.
Carolina mortgaged their future to select Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft, and now they ostensibly cut their losses a year later. The 2021 Heisman Trophy will ride the pine for the Panthers in Week 3 (and presumably beyond), which is embarrassing for all parties involved.
Young getting replaced by a veteran journey like Dalton this early into the 2024 campaign is alarming. Moreover, it entrenches the Panthers' trade with the Houston Texans to get him as one of the worst in league history.
Whether Young has played his last game as a Panther remains unclear. However, as ESPN's Bill Barnwell notes, it wouldn't be particularly challenging for Carolina to move on from him via trade.
Per Barnwell, Young's $10.1 million guaranteed salary over the next two years is "backup" quarterback value. Meanwhile, the Panthers could accrue as much as $18.4 million in dead money during that span, an unfortunate albeit palatable outcome.
Nonetheless, what franchise is willing to take a chance on Young? He looks like an all-time bust prospect and borderline unsalvageable.
Conversely, what can/should the Panthers get in return for Young? The market for him is as low as it may ever be -- is it worth dumping the 23-year-old? It may be for Carolina head coach Dave Canales, who wasn't at the helm when the ex-Alabama standout got picked.
Considering Young was a highly touted player coming out of college, it's premature to call it quits on him. Perhaps a change of scenery to an organization that can groom him with lower expectations and offer him a fresh start can help.
With that in mind, here are three hypothetical, viable trade packages and landing spots for Young should the Panthers make him available.
3. NY Giants replace Daniel Jones with Bryce Young
Like Young, New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones' time with his respective squad is nearing an end. Here, the Panthers passer expedites the process, putting Big Blue Nation in a bind.
Will fans in New York be patient with Young after seeing the torment their former first-round quarterback has put them through? More importantly, would Giants senior vice president/general manager Joe Schoen's tenure last long enough to see the plan through?
A deal of this nature not yielding immediate results can lead to Schoen's demise. But if the G-Men pull it off, at least Young would have a baseline connection with head coach Brian Daboll.
Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the renowned Crimson Tide college football program in 2017, aka Young's alma mater. While their times at the school didn't align, the linkage establishes a sense of comfort, at the very least.
2. Miami Dolphins add Bryce Young as Tua Tagovailoa insurance following latest concussion
While Tua Tagovailoa has shut down retirement rumors, his latest concussion scare is alarming and worrisome. Unfortunately, it served as a reminder the Miami Dolphins should have contingency plans in place.
Unlike the possibility he'd face in New York, Young wouldn't have the pressure of immediately stepping into a starting gig he's unprepared for. Behind Tagovailoa, the second-year pro could sit and soak up everything he can from offensive guru and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Should Tagovailoa miss time for whatever reason, Young hypothetically steps into an enviable ecosystem in Miami. He'd be set up to succeed McDaniel's play-calling expertise and the elite wide receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
1. Sean McVay, Rams turn Bryce Young into post-Matthew Stafford reclamation project
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has never been shy about trading away premium draft capital. And with Matthew Stafford seemingly on the back nine of his legendary career, he could feel tempted to win a bidding war for Young.
It's hard to envision a more ideal landing spot for Young than in Los Angeles, where he can develop under head coach Sean McVay.
McVay is arguably the brightest mind in football when it comes to schemes and game-planning. His presence in Young's ear would help him understand the game and see the field better, two things he's chronically struggled with in Carolina.
Stafford expressed hopes of playing three or four more seasons before this year. By then, he'll be approaching 40. So, even if the one-time Super Bowl champion is still active, will the Rams be willing to commit to him under center? Or will they embrace a youth movement? The latter of the two presents Young with an opportunity to be the heir apparent in Los Angeles.