Grade the trade: Wild proposal could pair Lauri Markkanen and Nikola Jokic in Denver
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a second-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves which means that the franchise may be making a blockbuster move to upgrade the roster ahead of next season. While Michael Porter Jr. has been solid for the franchise as the third star, the team may be looking to shake things up this offseason to justify keeping Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
On the other hand, the Utah Jazz are at a crossroads this offseason with them either going deeper into their rebuild (which will likely require them trading Lauri Markkanen) or signing Markkanen to a long-term max deal (which likely means that the franchise is looking to compete). As these two teams head into this offseason with decisions to make, one NBA insider has suggested a trade between the two squads.
Grading a Nuggets-Jazz trade that sends Markkanen to Denver
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report suggested a trade where Denver sends three first-round pick swaps, Michael Porter Jr. and more to Utah for Lauri Markkanen.
While Lauri Markkanen is a great veteran in this league, the Nuggets can likely not afford to lose Michael Porter Jr. offensive creation after Jamal Murray's struggles during this season's playoff run. The main problem of this trade for Denver is that Markkanen and Porter are all-star-level veterans with little difference in actual talent. In their current situations, these two stars have not reached All-NBA status and will likely need to have a jump in production if they want to be respected.
Markkanen is technically an upgrade over Porter (with Markkanen averaging 23 points per game on 48 percent shooting while Porter averages 16 points per game on 48 percent shooting) but giving up three first-round swaps for a veteran who is not on an All-NBA level is a lot to give up when Porter has to be added to the deal.
On the other hand, this is a great trade for the Jazz as the franchise would be able to land a potential star in Michael Porter Jr while landing a ton of draft picks. Yes, the Jazz would lose Markkanen but Porter could excel in a role where he is a first option. Yes, Porter has never really showcased that he can handle a role as the top option but he could be a top option for the Jazz if given those responsibilities.
At the end of the day, the Jazz are possibly getting back another star in return for Markkanen while the Nuggets are giving up a lot of first round picks to trade for veteran who isn't that much of a better fit/talent than the veteran that they are trading in the deal.