Grading a blockbuster deal that could send Jimmy Butler to the Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have arguably the brightest future in the league after Victor Wembanyama's rookie campaign where he showcased true All-NBA potential. Armed with a lot of future draft picks and two picks in the top 10 in this season's draft, the Spurs will likely be in trade discussions with any team that has an unhappy superstar.
Miami, fresh off a play-in loss could end up having an unhappy star in Jimmy Butler. The Heat and Butler are currently in the middle of fierce contract negotiations on an extension as the star only has one more year left on his deal (followed by a player option for the 2025-26 season that he will likely decline) and Pat Riley has seemingly been unwilling to offer Butler a long-term contract with his age and injury concerns being the chief reasons why they would move on.
If Riley is unable to sign Butler to a long-term extension, then the franchise will likely trade the star. An extension can be considered unlikely since the legend didn't even offer Dwyane Wade the deal he wanted in the twilight years of his career. As the Heat continue to fight with Butler over contract terms, an insider has suggested a move that sends Butler to San Antonio.
Grading a Heat-Spurs trade that sends Jimmy Butler to San Antonio
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposed a trade where the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs make a deal that sends Jimmy Butler to be a second banana and mentor to Victor Wembanyama. In return, the Heat would receive one young prospect in Jeremey Sochan, the No. 8 overall pick, and two first-round picks. Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson would included in the trade for salary-matching purposes.
Even though Butler and Devin Vassell would form a dominant defensive back-court, it's hard to see a world where this trade is good for the Spurs as Butler will turn 35 before his first regular season game for the franchise. Yes, San Antonio would be able to land the services of a basketball star at a discounted cost. Still, Butler hasn't shown himself to be a star in the regular season in the last couple of years.
In the end, it's hard to believe this makes the Spurs a clear playoff team in an extremely tough Western Conference before Butler ages out. Despite his basketball services being a little cheaper than other stars, trading for Butler might not be worth the cost of assets and the new max contract slot that it will command.
While the Miami Heat would land a top 1- pick in this trade, it's hard to see how this deal is a lot better for Miami. The Heat are looking to compete with Bam Adebayo at the forefront and non-top 5 in this season's weak draft class will likely not change that if Butler gets traded.
Miami would also be stuck with Keldon Johnson in this deal which would be somewhat hard to move unless their culture can revive his stock around the league. In the end, this trade could end up being a bad deal for both sides if it gets called into the league office.
Spurs C- | Miami Heat C+