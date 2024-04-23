Grading a dream Chiefs-Eagles trade to fix Kansas City’s WR problem once and for all
The Kansas City Chiefs might've made a run to and won the Super Bowl this past season, but they did so despite having an incredibly weak wide receiver core. Improving that was a priority for Kansas City entering this offseason and while Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was a good pickup, the Chiefs need more, and that's before knowing what'll happen with Rashee Rice who has found himself in some trouble off the field.
With little talent remaining in free agency, the NFL Draft is where the Chiefs can really find their difference-making receiver. They'll likely look to select one with the No. 32 selection of the draft, but what if they could move up?
That's a scenario that The Athletic's Nate Taylor outlines. He has the Chiefs executing a trade-up with the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that makes so much sense for the Chiefs and not enough for the Eagles.
Grading a Chiefs-Eagles trade that would fix Kansas City's WR problem
In this trade, the Chiefs move up ten slots from No. 32 to No. 22 in the first round and in return, give up a 2025 third and sixth-round pick. By moving up, they'd be able to select LSU wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas exploded in his third collegiate season, recording 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games played this season. He had just 720 yards in the air entering this past season and nearly doubled it in 2023. Quite the performance.
This draft has three top receiver prospects in Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers. Barring a shocking trade into the top ten, the Chiefs likely won't be able to select any of those three guys. The top tight end, Brock Bowers, is also probably out of their reach.
Thomas is considered the fourth-best receiver in this class by many, and while he likely won't be available at pick No. 32, Taylor believes they can trade up ten slots to snag him at No. 22. If that's the case, especially with what he has them giving up, it's a no-brainer.
The Chiefs would be drafting the guy that they hope is their future No. 1 receiver who should only continue to improve by catching passes thrown by Patrick Mahomes. All they have to give up to get this done is a future third and sixth? Sign them up if that's the case.
While the Eagles very well might trade down, it's hard to see why they'd do it for this kind of return. Ten spots in the first round is not nothing, even if they're both late-round picks, and the Chiefs can't even get a mid-round selection for 2024? Howie Roseman will presumably ask for a bit more for the Eagles to trade down ten spots.
Chiefs Trade Grade: A
Eagles Trade Grade: C+