Best-case scenario for Rashee Rice suspension is still awful news for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be without wide receiver Rashee Rice for multiple games, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
By Kinnu Singh
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice had the ideal rookie season. He was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by a team amid a dynastic run league's next dynasty. He caught passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on routes schemed up by head coach Andy Reid, both of whom will wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And a thin depth chart allowed him to become the most reliable wide receiver en route to a Super Bowl championship.
After whiffing on multiple wide receivers in the second round of the NFL Draft, it seemed Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had finally found a great one. Now, Rice's bright future is looking a bit more dim. Rice is facing eight felony charges for his involvement in a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway in March.
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice could face multi-game suspension
Over the past week, there has been increasing speculation about a potential suspension looming for the Chiefs wideout. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio speculated last Monday that Rice would likely miss "all or part" of the 2024 season, whether from being included on the Commissioner's Exempt list or being suspended without pay.
ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested that Rice is likely facing a multi-game suspension.
"He is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury," Schefter wrote. "He turned himself into police last week at the Regional Jail in DeSoto, Texas, before being released on bond. On top of the legal issues and lawsuit he is facing, Rice is expected to be disciplined by the NFL, resulting in at least a multi-game suspension."
Rice is likely to be disciplined in accordance with the NFL's personal conduct policy. Although "multi-game suspension" could mean as few as two games, the league could opt for a more significant suspension. There has been an increased focus on players involved in street racing and excessive speeding since Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash in 2021. Although Rice's actions didn't result in death, the crash left at least seven people injured.
In the meantime, Rice has taken part in Kansas City's offseason training program. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid clarified that Rice would continue to participate in the team's voluntary offseason virtual meetings with coaches. It was unclear if that extended to his on-field workout, but Rice posted a video of himself catching passes during Mahomes' informal offseason workouts hosted in his home state of Texas.