Grading a monster trade proposal to bring Jimmy Butler to the Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are desperate to compete for the Play-In tournament or a top-six seed in an extremely competitive Western conference which means that they could end up trading more of their young core. Houston is already shopping the No. 3 overall pick with reports saying that the team has made offers to the Nets and Grizzlies that would allow the Rockets to get win-now talent in that deal or use that acquired draft capital to trade for veterans.
On the other hand, the Miami Heat may be looking to trade Jimmy Butler after the franchise seemingly doesn't want to add two more years of max money (a two-year, $113 million extension) to the two max years that he already has left on his deal. Butler, who can likely still be a top star in the playoffs has a lot of baggage coming with him.
The former Bull, who is showing his age, will be 36 before he plays his next regular season game. Additionally, he has had injury issues in the past and these issues will likely reoccur at some point in the future. The Heat could end up not offering what Butler wants this offseason as Pat Riley left Dwyane Wade drifting in the 2016 offseason after he didn't match a two-year, $47 million deal made by the Chicago Bulls.
Finally, the star has an attitude that is not for everybody and can be detrimental to a squad if the guard is not playing at the star level that he has had in the past. Butler averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists per game on 49 percent shooting last season but only played in 60 games.
With all of this in mind, an NBA reporter has suggested a trade that sends Butler to a Western Conference squad in exchange for assets that Miami could flip.
Jimmy Butler gets sent to the Rockets in blockbuster trade
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report has suggested a Rockets-Heat trade where the Heat receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 3 overall pick for Jimmy Butler, and the No. 15 overall pick.
While Butler can be great in the playoffs, the star has proven to take his rest during the regular season. Although the Houston Rockets could use a star like Butler in the playoffs, it's hard to see how this trade allows the franchise to have an easier road to make the playoffs. If the Western Conference was less competitive, this trade could make sense for the Rockets.
It's easy to say that Butler will likely miss some major time with injury which means that the Rockets will not have Butler for what could be a crucial regular season game that decides whether the team makes the Play-In Tournament or a top-six seed in the conference.
Even though this trade is not the draft pick haul that the Heat could get from other teams, Miami gets a promising veteran in Jalen Green. Green, who averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game on 42 percent shooting this season could be a possible second star to pair with Bam Adebayo down the line.
The Heat also get the No. 3 overall pick that they can likely turn into two future first-round picks that they can shop around the league if Green doesn't live up to his potential. The franchise could also keep the pick and select a promising rookie but a total trade-out might make more sense for the Heat in this situation.
While Bailey has constructed a trade that makes sense for both sides, this trade would likely not be good for the Rockets. The Heat on the other hand would likely not hit a home run on this trade but the franchise could be set up very nicely for their Butler-less future.