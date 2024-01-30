Grading each NFL head coaching hire so far this offseason
Coaching matters, so let's hope these NFL teams that hired a new one got it right this time around.
By John Buhler
Atlanta Falcons hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
I may be too close to this one here since the Atlanta Falcons are my NFL team. However, I am willing to give the Raheem Morris hire a chance in Flowery Branch. The former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator had been on Dan Quinn's Atlanta staff throughout its entire run, lasting longer than even Quinn himself. He went 4-7 as the interim head coach in 2020, but that team started out an awful 0-5.
While the allure of having great candidates out there like Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel led to a once in a lifetime coaching search like this, I get why the Falcons hired Morris. To right a wrong owner Arthur Blank made in 2020. He should have promoted Morris from within, rather than buying high on the overpriced stock Arthur Smith was coming out of Nashville. Hindsight is 20/20.
The returning Falcons players seem to love the Morris hire. Every player and coach who has worked with him raves about him. Retaining key coaches like Marquice Williams and TJ Yates will go a long way with Falcons fans. Hiring Zac Robinson as the offensive coordinator was fantastic. I don't love the Jimmy Lake hire as defensive coordinator, but I also bought into the hype of Smith three years ago.
Should Morris bomb in Atlanta, Blank needs to step aside and let somebody else call the shots.
Grade: B+