Grading a Patriots-49ers-Falcons trade that ends Bradon Aiyuk saga
By John Buhler
Maybe we have been going about this completely wrong the entire time? For as highly-publicized as Brandon Aiyuk's tumultuous offseason has been with the San Francisco 49ers' brass, we may need to add multiple teams into the equation. Instead of making a trade with one team, how about a three-way? That is precisely what Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report proposed we should do about it.
Knox listed five three-team trades that would set the NFL on fire. With Aiyuk being the most hot-buttoned trade target throughout the spring and into the summer, I was intrigued to see what this was all about. Although the Atlanta Falcons did not end up with Aiyuk, I was pleasantly surprised to see the deal that had Knox come up with involving Atlanta, San Francisco and the New England Patriots.
Here is what Knox's proposed trade looks like between Atlanta, San Francisco and New England.
It has Patriots' star edge rusher Matthew Judon coming to Atlanta, Aiyuk going to New England and Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes going to San Francisco, along with the Patriots' first-round pick in 2025 and the Falcons' third-round pick in 2025. Obviously, there are a lot of moving pieces in the deal, but for a trade as complicated, the visual above helps makes good sense out of it. Would you agree?
Let's unpack this hypothetical three-team trade a bit more, as well as assess a grade for the proposal.
Grading three-team deal sending Brandon Aiyuk to New England Patriots
First off, while I respect all trade attempts people try to put together, I am always thoroughly impressed whenever somebody tries to do a deal involving three or more teams. My brain doesn't work that way, so I give mad props to those who can. Outside of that, I think there is an argument that all three teams end up winning in this deal. This move helps two teams now and one in the future.
For Atlanta, the Falcons would be getting a bona-fide No. 1 edge rusher in Judon in exchange for an ineffective cornerback in Hughes and a third-round pick next year. Judon may be playing on an expiring contract, but I would say the Falcons would have a decent chance at re-signing him. Although I really wanted Aiyuk to play for the Dirty Birds, at least he is going to a team over in the AFC.
For New England, the Patriots may have to give up a bit more for Aiyuk than they probably wanted to. We are talking about Judon going to Atlanta, as well as their precious 2025 first-round pick. Although the idea of adding a No. 1 receiver in Aiyuk makes the Patriots markedly better, this is still a team destined to be picking inside the top 10 anyway. They get a great player, but it comes at a great price.
And for San Francisco, this is all about the future. While the 49ers might be able to get the most out of Hughes' fading talent, this is all about the 2025 NFL Draft. To me, I am never going to like a John Lynch draft because he has as many swings and misses as he has moonshots into the bleachers. However, based on what I have seen out of him, one of those two picks will end up becoming a star.
Overall, I think Atlanta gets the best slice of the pie in the deal because the Falcons are in win-now mode. They gain a star pass-rusher without giving up a ton. This move raises their ceiling to fringe Super Bowl contender. New England is no longer the dreck of the NFL. Plus, Drake Maye gets a No. 1 wide receiver going forward. San Francisco will be just fine without Aiyuk and will sustain excellence.
This is a great three-team trade, but Atlanta beats out New England, who beats out San Francisco...
Grade: Atlanta Falcons (A+), New England Patriots (B+), San Francisco 49ers (B), Overall (A)