No one is more grateful than Braves addition Jorge Soler for his second chance
By Austin Owens
The year was 2021. The Atlanta Braves had lost superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. to an ACL tear. His absence created a hole in the Atlanta outfield and Alex Anthopoulos went on a mission to salvage the season.
At the trade deadline, outfielders Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario were acquired as reinforcements. The Braves would go on to win the World Series that year with help from all of their new additions, especially Jorge Soler. Here we are in August of 2024 and Soler is back with Atlanta.
Jorge Soler is where he belongs
When Jorge Soler came to the Braves from the Kansas City Royals in 2021, not many people expected this move to pay dividends. Soler had appeared in 94 games for Kansas City and was struggling to say the least. He was hitting .192 with 13 home runs and 37 runs batted in. Once he got to Atlanta, he flipped a switch.
In just 55 games with the Braves, he exceeded his stat line from his time with the Royals. With Atlanta, Soler hit .269 with 14 home runs and 33 runs batted in while also capturing the honor of being the 2021 World Series Most Valuable Player. Although his first stint in Atlanta was short, Soler feels that the Braves are where he belongs.
Soler provided his thoughts and appreciation that will get Braves fans even more excited about his return to the organization.
"I did think that one day I would be back, but not as soon as I’m back." Soler stated, per The Washington Post. The right handed slugger went on to reminisce about the magical 2021 season by saying, "I'm grateful they gave me the opportunity in '21. Obviously things weren't going well for me in Kansas City and it felt like they brought me on this team and gave me another chance at baseball."
This time around in a Braves uniform will look much different for Jorge Soler as he is under contract through the 2026 season.