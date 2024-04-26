Is Grayson Allen playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns vs. Timberwolves, Game 3
The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a 2-0 hold against the Timberwolves and desperately need to get their offense moving. Will Grayson Allen be good to go in Game 3?
By Ian Levy
The Phoenix suns have as much perimeter scoring talent as any team in the league but so far their offense has been a disaster in two games against the Timberwolves. Granted, the Timberwolves had the best defense in the league during the regular season, by a decent margin, but the Suns have looked completely impotent.
The Suns have managed just 100.3 points per 100 possessions, they're shooting just 34 percent from beyond the arc and their big three — Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal — have nearly as many turnovers (19) as assists (25).
Grayson Allen was one of their most reliable role players during the regular season but he's just 1-of-5 in the series and played just 17 minutes in Game 2 before leaving with a sprained ankle. Getting him back healthy and hitting 3-pointers could be a game-changer for the Suns.
Grayson Allen is questionable for Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves
Allen is listed as questionable for Game 3 in the NBA's official injury report, which means there's a decent chance the Suns get him back. But they'll need him to get back to his regular season form to really be a difference-maker.
During the regular season, Allen averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, playing solid defense and shooting an eye-popping 46.1 percent from beyond the arc. He started 74 of the 75 games in which he appeared and became a clear and useful complement to the Big 3.
Eric Gordon has done a solid job filling in for Allen but that moves everyone else in the rotation up a slot, making Nassir Little a more important player. In addition, Gordon isn't nearly the defender or secondary creator that Allen is at this point in his career and the Suns need more than just someone to space the floor. They need someone to help move the ball and keep constant pressure on the Timberwolves defense in the hopes that some cracks will finally appear.
Game 3 between the Suns and Timberwolves will tip off tonight, Apr. 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.