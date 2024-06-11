Greatest show at Fenway Park this season had little to do with the Red Sox
By Curt Bishop
Fenway Park was sold out over the weekend, as it often is. Boston is a big city, and fans enjoy the opportunity to see their hometown Red Sox in action. But this weekend was not about the Red Sox.
The Red Sox were out of town playing against the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, fans filed into Fenway Park to see the Savannah Bananas play their entertaining brand of baseball.
With the Red Sox mired in mediocrity, this may have been the biggest baseball event in Boston of the entire year, which ultimately says a lot about the current state of the team and how the ballclub is currently constructed.
Biggest event at Fenway has nothing to do with Red Sox
For context, the Savannah Bananas play a different style of baseball they refer to as "Banana Ball."
"It's baseball with a twist," Ethan Skuija said about playing for the Bananas, h/t CBS News.
Think of it similarly to the Harlem Globetrotters, but in baseball. The Bananas always play against the Party Animals, and there are a lot of differences in their style of play compared to how things are done in Major League Baseball.
Players walk on stilts, perform stunts, sing, and dance while playing. There are also several different rules, and fans are even allowed to get involved. And so, watching the Bananas and Party Animals play each other on tour is a fun event, and it brings a solid crowd out as well. There's a lot to love about this type of experience.
But if Fenway can sell out for the Bananas and not the Red Sox, this says a lot about the current state of Boston's hometown team.
The Red Sox are a team that is stuck in the middle and they're not exactly the marquee team that they used to be. If more people are showing up to see the Bananas and Party Animals, then the Red Sox have some serious problems.
Fans aren't exactly entertained by what they're seeing from the Red Sox. While the Bananas and Party Animals provide an escape from reality and a fun style of play, the Red Sox aren't inspiring a whole lot of confidence.
That has to change if they want to be the ones selling out Fenway Park. Ownership and the front office are going to have to stop settling for half measures and go out and make big moves to turn the Red Sox into the contenders fans want to see.