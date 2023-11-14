Overreaction Monday: 3 Packers who should be sent packing in 2024 to rebuild
The Green Bay Packers need to reset (again) next season. Here are a few folks who should be shown the door.
2. Jordan Love
Jordan Love has been far from terrible this season. It is not difficult to canvass the NFL for first, second, or third-year QBs who have shown far less promise. Love has the arm talent to one day become a legitimate starter, but it's a dicey bet. His output has not been up to par in 2023.
It's only Love's first season as the full-time starter in Green Bay, but it's his third season in the NFL. He had two years as the understudy to the greatest QB talent west of New England, but so far, he looks mostly ineffective week-to-week. For every flash throw down the field, there's a back-breaking mistake under duress.
Love has completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in nine starts on the season. The Packers' offense continues to croak late in games, with Sunday's loss to the Steelers standing as a prime example.
While there's reason for sustained belief in the 25-year-old, it can be difficult to endorse rebuilding around a potentially mediocre QB. With a lot of NFL quarterbacks, it becomes apparent relatively early whether or not they have "it," whatever that "it" factor may be. Love hasn't unearthed "it" yet, and the Packers' offense is worse for it. Matt LaFleur is a widely acclaimed offensive coach, but unless the QB can operate efficiently within the system, it's hard to field a consistent winner.
What makes Love such a prime candidate to go one-and-one as the Packers' starter, however, is the strength of the QB class in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Packers won't land in the Caleb Williams zone, but Bo Nix? Michael Penix? Shedeur Sanders? Those names bear watching, and could convince Green Bay to switch things up under center.