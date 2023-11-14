Overreaction Monday: 3 Packers who should be sent packing in 2024 to rebuild
The Green Bay Packers need to reset (again) next season. Here are a few folks who should be shown the door.
1. Joe Barry
The Packers' offense has been a mess, but the primary culprit for their loss Sunday — and the majority of their losses this season — is the defense. Joe Barry has been the Packers' defensive coordinator since 2021. Matt LaFleur has remained committed to Barry through thick and thin, but with the Rodgers shield no longer in place, it's clear something has to change on the coaching front. It starts with the D.C.
Green Bay gave up 205 rushing yards to the Steelers in Week 10. Kenny Pickett was relatively muted in the pocket — 14-of-23 passes for 126 yards — but that's what Kenny Pickett is, muted. The Steelers' offense, famously mismanaged under Matt Canada, pretty much only gets by on the run. The Packers could do little to stop them, despite the predictable approach.
Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris aren't tier-one great running backs either. The Steelers' offensive line isn't particularly dominant. Pickett doesn't have the arm or the processing speed to beat blitzes on a regular basis. One has to imagine a better defensive coordinator would have put the Packers in better position to exploit the Steelers' flaws.
This has been a common theme all season for Barry and the Green Bay defense. He has a few solid vets at his disposal, but his prized defensive rookie, Lukas Van Ness, has looked completely out of his depth. Is that a Van Ness problem, or a defensive coaching staff problem? Green Bay should want to figure out quickly after investing the No. 13 pick in the Iowa product.
FanSided's Cody Williams summed up the Barry fatigue perfectly when placing blame for Green Bay's loss to Pittsburgh.
"This isn't anything new for Barry, though. Whether it's boneheaded decision-making such as this (or a number of other instances), personnel decisions that make no sense, generally bad play-calling, or just looking the part of a bad defensive coordinator, it's all familiar territory for Packers fans who have been calling for him to be gone for some time."
It's past time for the Packers to make a switch at defensive coordinator. If Matt LaFleur doesn't do it soon, he could end up sacrificing his own job.