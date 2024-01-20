Gregg Popovich makes Spurs fans' hearts stop with Victor Wembanyama playing time explanation
Gregg Popovich claims he's not to blame for Victor Wembanyama's playing time.
By Josh Wilson
After scoring 27 points on Wednesday in a 117-98 loss to the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs rookie was announced as "out" in the injury report leading up to the team's Friday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. San Antonio would lose that road game, 124-120.
The injury report indicated that Wembanyama was missing the Hornets game due to "rest."
Gregg Popovich's explanation of him being held out of the game seems to indicate it may be slightly more than that, but a further examination suggests San Antonio fans shouldn't be too worried.
Gregg Popovich specifically says Victor Wembanyama's absence not due to rest
Speaking after the loss, Popovich said, "It's not rest," in regards to Wembanyama's absence, despite what the injury report says.
"It’s doctor’s orders. He’s got a minutes restriction and he’s not allowed to play back-to-backs. It will probably change very soon, but for now we still have to abide by that restriction.”
Fear not, Spurs fans, there's probably nothing nefarious going on here. Wemby has, indeed, not played a back-to-back this year, and his minutes restriction is something that has been clearly in place throughout the season. Wembanyama has played more than 33 minutes just five times, and he hasn't played more than 27:05 since December 17.
Around that time, Wembanyama rolled his ankle in a game, and then again in pregame warmups a few games later. Since then, he's oscilated right around 25 minutes per night, averaging 24.2 minutes per game in his last 11.
He's been impressively efficient in those minutes, which only makes fans want the limit gone. In the 11 games, per 36 minutes he is averaging 32.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. In games prior, he was averaging 22.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per 36 minutes. Wemby, too, has been frustrated with the limitations, even checking himself into a game without Popovich's approval.
Popovich closing the above quote out with optimism that the limitations will change soon is what fans should focus on here.
Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight vs Wizards?
San Antonio plays the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Wembanyama's activity for that game would be telling of if there's more to be worried about. As of this post's publication, the Spurs have not submitted an injury report for the game.