Gruesome Jalen Hurts finger injury grosses out NFL Twitter
Jalen Hurts unintentionally flipped off the NFL world with a dislocated middle finger.
In the grand scheme of things, a dislocation is a whole lot better than a break but that doesn't make looking at an out-of-place limb any less unsettling.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to dislocate his middle finger on Sunday as he faced off with the New York Giants. He hit his hand on a pass rusher's helmet and his digit bent the wrong direction.
While Hurts didn't seem all that put out by the injury, it was undoubtedly a gruesome sight.
Jalen Hurts finger injury freaks out NFL Twitter
Hurts went to the medical tent and presumably had the finger properly religned. Much to the relief of Eagles fans who had already watched AJ Brown suffer an injury in Week 18, the quarterback was able to get back into the game without issue.
That was the good news. The bad news was the Giants jumped out to a 17-0 lead as the Eagles offense, even before the displaced finger, couldn't get much of anything going. In his first drive back in the game, Hurts had one incompletion and took a sack on third down.
Philadelphia has looked out of sorts for weeks now. They lost four of their last five going into the regular-season finale, including an inexplicable loss to the Cardinals in Week 17. Losing Brown to an apparent knee injury and having Hurts' finger bend the wrong way won't help them get back on track.
Hurts and company are still in the hunt for NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. However, a win over New York is required, along with a loss for the Cowboys against the Commanders. A loss would hand Dallas the division and put Philadelphia into a Wild Card spot without the ability to host.
UPDATE: Hurts didn't finish the half as the Eagles turned to backup Marcus Mariota just before halftime.