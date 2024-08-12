Guerschon Yabusele's star-making performance highlighted by posterizing LeBron James
By Lior Lampert
Perhaps no player at the 2024 men's basketball Olympic Games put themselves on the map as much as French forward Guerschon Yabusele.
Yabusele's stock improved significantly after proving paramount in the host nation's march to the gold medal game against Team USA. The Frenchman was a former first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in 2016 and seems to be eyeing a return to the NBA following his impressive performance.
Evidently, Yabusele has been "waiting" for an opportunity to be in the league again. He's been playing overseas since his two-season stint with the Celtics, most recently with Real Madrid, where he contributed to a title in 2023.
As incredible as Yabusele was throughout the Olympic tournament, one iconic play may be what signed, sealed and delivered his reinstatement to the Association.
In the highly spirited final against the U.S. that France ultimately lost, Yabusele threw the hammer down on LeBron James with this spectacular dunk:
Unbelievable. Yabusele attacked the rim with a purpose and wasn't letting anyone stop him -- even King James.
If you go at James, you better do it forcefully. Yabusele understood the assignment, going up, over and through the Team USA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar, sending the crowd in Paris into a frenzy.
Guerschon Yabusele's star-making performance was highlighted by posterizing LeBron James
The highlight reel slam emphatically punctuated Yabusele's remarkable effort at the Olympics. On a roster filled with former and active NBA talent, he was the most reliable running mate for unanimous Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama.
After a five-year hiatus, Yabusele demonstrated his readiness to make his NBA comeback a strong showing on a global level at the Summer Games. He's developed his game and evolved, which got verified by his sensational jam over James.
Between group stage and knockout play, France played six games. Yabusele averaged 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists with .517/.286/.815 shooting splits across 23.3 minutes per contest during that stretch.
At 6-foot-8, 260 pounds, Yabusele offers an intriguing blend of size, skill and versatility. He can play both forward positions, stretch the floor (to some degree) and has a relentless motor. His efforts in helping France earn silver for a second consecutive Olympics make him an appealing option for teams in the market.