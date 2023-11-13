Gunnar Henderson nets Orioles incredible reward for AL Rookie of the Year honor
Gunnar Henderson winning AL MVP is not only a story of great perseverance, but also a clear example of why teams like the Orioles should call up prospects early.
By Mark Powell
Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson was just one of a number of long-awaited prospects to reach the big leagues. The next will likely be Jackson Holliday, a former No. 1 overall pick and son of legend Matt Holliday.
Henderson's career did not begin with a bang, but instead a whimper. He hit just .201/.332/.370 in his first two months in the bigs, leading some Orioles fans to wonder if they promoted Henderson too soon. Yet, Henderson quickly proved he belonged, especially in the second half of the season. The Orioles finished with over 100 wins and secured the AL East crown.
Henderson slashed .255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs, taking home the AL Rookie of the Year award with relative ease. Triston Casas of the Red Sox finished in second place.
Gunnar Henderson earns more than just notoriety for Orioles
In a new initiative by MLB, Henderson not only wins an award the O's can brag about. In fact, Baltimore secured far more for Henderson's individual efforts in part because they were willing to promote him so early in the season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "because Henderson won, the Orioles will get an extra first-round draft pick through the Prospect Promotion Incentive."
Henderson led all American League rookies in fWAR at 4.6. He was the right selection, and frankly should only improve from here on out, especially if he's able to avoid the first-half slump that thwarted him in 2023. Henderson is a focal point of the O's rebuild -- and a long one at that -- which is suddenly providing dividends far earlier than expected.
The last Oriole to win Rookie of the Year was Gregg Olsen in 1989, and before that MLB legend Cal Ripken Jr. in 1982. Eddie Murray also won in 1977. If Henderson can join that company, he only has bright days ahead in Baltimore.