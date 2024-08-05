Hal Steinbrenner interested in odd investment that won't help Yankees with Juan Soto
By Thomas Erbe
It has never been a better time to be a Major League Baseball player—financially, at least. We are coming off an offseason in which the Los Angeles Dodgers spent over $1 billion on just two players. Knowing that, New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto has to be licking his chops.
Soto will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Twice in his career, he's been sought after via trade for massive asking prices. Now, he'll be able to determine his own worth in free agency. He will have multiple teams checking in to see if they can afford one of the best players in the game today.
Of course, the Yankees will be one of those teams. They would love to keep Soto in Yankee pinstripes, next to Aaron Judge, for a long time to come. But Soto will probably not be taking any hometown discounts to stay in the Bronx. The Yankees, like everyone else, will probably have to be the highest bidder.
Historically, we know the Steinbrenner family is willing to pay astronomical price tags for players in hopes of winning championships. They will be no different this year in free agency. However, there is a rumor that the family may be looking to invest in a sport other than baseball.
Steinbrenner Family Exploring Opportunities In NASCAR
Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal writes that the Steinbrenner family may be considering an investment in NASCAR. Recently, a former co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks purchased a stake in Trackhouse Entertainment Group, which currently runs two full-time charters in the NASCAR Cup Series. They are looking to potentially expand in 2025.
The Steinbrenners are no strangers to motorsport. They are former investors of Andretti Autosports in the Indy Car Series. The Andretti family has been rumored to have interest in re-entering the world of NASCAR with charters available, thanks to the significant folding of Stewart-Haas Racing. Since the Andrettis and Steinbrenners have worked together before, it makes sense they'd enter the sport together again.
NASCAR Cup Series charters cost roughly $10 million a year to run to compete. However, you will need much more than that to run competitively. Some believe it will cost a team close to $50 million a season to have outfielder Juan Soto play for them for 2025 and beyond. If the Steinbrenners want to be competitive in NASCAR, it could cost them exactly one Juan Soto in return.