Hard Knocks trailer hints that the Falcons did try to make a bold draft-day trade
By John Buhler
Apparently, the Atlanta Falcons were up to something even more interesting than we realized during the 2024 NFL Draft. While general manager Terry Fontenot was largely raked over the coals for taking Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall only months after paying millions to Kirk Cousins in free agency, could you imagine if he traded up to No. 6 to draft Penix? We were this close...
While there were numerous mock drafts linking LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers to the Falcons, there is visual evidence that Atlanta at least talked to the New York Giants about possibly moving up. In the trailer for HBO's Hard Knocks featuring the Giants for this offseason, Joe Schoen answered Atlanta's call. We're not sure if it was during the first round, or in a later round in the NFL Draft.
In the first round, the Giants did the sane and reasonable thing by taking the former LSU star at No. 6. They were a team that may have had some interest in drafting a quarterback, most notably Michigan's J.J. McCarthy who went a few picks later to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 10. There is a lot to unpack from this video clip, but Atlanta's claim of others wanting to take Penix that high may have been paranoia.
Are you watching closely? See if you can extract any more details about Atlanta trying to move up.
The series premiers on July 2. We can only hope that the Giants and the Falcons have good seasons.
Atlanta Falcons tried to trade up in a deal with New York Giants
Let's try to unpack all this, shall we? If Atlanta really wanted to take Nabers, we would be looking at one of the best receiving corps in football. The Falcons already had Drake London entering the offseason. They signed Darnell Mooney away from Chicago in free agency. Atlanta also traded away former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona in exchange for Rondale Moore as well.
Nabers would have joined a crowded receiving room in Atlanta, but I don't think the pick would have been as panned as taking Penix as No. 8, let alone truly reaching for him at No. 6. For my money, Nabers was always WR2 on my board, behind Marvin Harrison Jr., but just slightly ahead of Rome Odunze, a player Atlanta could have still had at No. 8 instead of Penix. The board was wild last spring...
Let's say the Giants did trade back. It would have put a ton of pressure on them to take either Odunze out of Washington, or even worse, take a quarterback. Penix was apparently well-thought-of throughout the draft process. I have interviewed him before. I will say that he is a quiet, but confident leader, one you can build a winner around.
By taking Nabers when they did, the Giants removed any unnecessary scrutiny they would have otherwise felt to take a quarterback, especially more of a project than a prospect in McCarthy over Penix. McCarthy may have gone to the best situation for him, but you have to wonder how soon will Penix even see the field in Atlanta. Surely, he will be ready whenever that day comes, but when will it?
For now, we just have to trust Fontenot's eye for talent when it comes to draft offensive playmakers. And, we'll see what the Falcons were offering the Giants once Hard Knocks premieres on July 2.