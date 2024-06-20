Harrison Butker's Chiefs teammate makes it clear that his job is in jeopardy
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker isn't going anywhere, despite his comments made at Benedictine College that many found offensive for obvious reasons. Butker all but disavowed women who dare chase career goals, rather than taking on the role of 'homemaker' as he so delicately put it.
“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker said during his speech. “How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”
It's incredible that Butker, on one hand, can think he's speaking out against an anti-religious movement, but also choose his words so carefully. Butker was not cancelled, as few ever are for siding with a white catholic majority, despite what some may suggest. His job is not in jeopardy because of the comments made in Atchison, Kansas, that day.
Rather, Butker should learn how to tackle. It's imperative to his future in the NFL.
Harrison Butker's future is threatened by a Chiefs teammate, not cancel culture
27-year-old Chiefs safety Justin Reid found a lifeline thanks to a new NFL rule which places kickers at the center of special teams' most exciting play. Kickers need to tackle in the modern NFL, and Butker doesn't offer that. Reid does, even as a part-time defensive player and kickoff specialist.
"We might have added some time to my career. You might've extended my show a couple (of) years," Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. "The earning window is huge with this. When I'm done being the starting guy on safety, I can turn into that rotational third safety and also be a kickoff specialist."
The advantage for Reid is huge, as he already had one of the biggest legs of non-special teams players in the NFL. Reid can kick the ball into the end zone -- or at least close to that -- on a consistent basis. If he provides the Chiefs a better chance to cause havoc on any given kickoff, he should get the opportunity.
Where Butker comes into play is simple. He becomes less valuable if he's taken off the field half the time. The Chiefs can afford to pay a field goal specialist, and a kickoff specialist, but by no means will both receive top dollar.
The earning window is huge for Reid, as it could extend his career by half a decade. It could do the opposite for Butker. Oh, the irony. Maybe he can play homemaker for a change.