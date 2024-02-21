Harrison Butker pays respect to Chiefs fan killed in Super Bowl parade with thoughtful gift
Harrison Butker provided his jersey for a deceased Chiefs fan from the Super Bowl parade to be buried in.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs fan Lisa Lopez-Galvan attended the team's Super Bowl parade to celebrate, just like everyone else. Unfortunately, the parade took a disturbing turn when shots were fired. Lopez-Galvan was killed in the ensuing chaos, but not forgotten.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker provided his jersey for Lopez-Galvan to be buried in. Butker posted a statement saying he was heartbroken by the events in the parade, and Lopez-Galvan's eventual death.
“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence,” Butker said in a statement via KCTV. “Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice.”
Harrison Butker pays respects to departed Chiefs fan
Butker's Catholic faith played a large role in his postmortem connection to Lopez-Galvan.
“Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul," Butker continued.
Two men have been charged with murder in the shooting, while two other juveniles are being held on gun charges.
Lopez-Galvan wore a white Butker jersey to the parade that day, honoring her favorite player who had just won his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs in six years. Butker is one of the best kickers in the NFL.
Lopez-Galvan's funeral is set to take place on Saturday. She was survived by her husband, two children, a stepdaughter, four grandchildren, her parents and three siblings.
To help to victims of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, join the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes by donating here.