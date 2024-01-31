Hawks fans troll D’Angelo Russell with brutal trade chant
Amid ongoing trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks fanbase made their opinion on D'Angelo Russell known.
By Lior Lampert
Ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made acquiring Atlanta Hawks two-way combo guard Dejounte Murray the “top priority.” However, it takes two to tango. Given the Lakers' reluctance to dangle Austin Reaves in discussions, D’Angelo Russell is the most likely candidate to be traded in the event a trade for Murray happens.
Jovan Buha, who covers the team for The Athletic, suggested that the only realistic way of getting Murray to Los Angeles without including Reaves is by sending Russell elsewhere.
Amid the ongoing rumors involving Murray and Russell, the Hawks hosted the Lakers yesterday, defeating Los Angeles 138-122. During the game, Atlanta fans made it clear that if the team ultimately elects to part ways with Murray, they’re not interested in "DLo:"
Atlanta Hawks fans let D’Angelo Russell have it
While Russell was at the free throw line, Hawks fans in State Farm Arena began chanting “We don’t want you!” Despite the Lakers continuing to express interest in Murray, Hawks fans made it clear that they do not value Russell with a brutal trade chant during last night’s contest.
Turning 28 in February, Russell has an average $18 million annual salary with a player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season that he is almost assuredly going to opt into given his perceived value around the league.
The Hawks front office seems to be in sync with its fanbase.
According to Buha, Russell’s inclusion in any deal for Murray has been a complicating factor in trade negotiations. Atlanta would prefer to find a third team to take on Russell’s contract as they work to reduce their payroll for the 2024-25 season.
Through 45 games this season, Russell is averaging 17.1 points while shooting a career-high 41.7 percent from beyond the arc to go with 6.1 assists per game.
Whether or not Russell will be with the Lakers following the Feb. 8 trade deadline remains to be seen, but it seems like the Hawks are not a viable suitor for his services.