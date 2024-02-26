Heat get positive injury updates on Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier despite both being out vs. Kings
Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier won't be available tonight when the Miami Heat face the Sacramento Kings, but they should be back on the court soon.
By Lior Lampert
Between suspensions and injuries, the Miami Heat will be severely shorthanded against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, but not for long.
Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Thomas Bryant were all suspended for their involvement in an on-court brawl between the Heat and New Orleans Pelicans last week, joining guards Terry Rozier (knee), Tyler Herro (knee), and Josh Richardson (shoulder) on the sidelines against the Kings.
Butler and Jovic will return when Miami faces the Portland Trail Blazers, and Bryant will be eligible to return on March 2, when the Heat play against the Utah Jazz.
Richardson should be re-evaluated in the coming days after dislocating his shoulder on Feb. 11, based on The Athletic’s Shams Charania’s initial report of the injury.
However, the recent updates on Herro and Rozier are perhaps the most encouraging, despite both players being ruled out ahead of tonight’s clash versus the Kings.
Tyler Herro injury update
Herro hyperextended his left knee on Feb. 23 in Miami’s victory over the Pelicans but is trending in a positive direction after MRI results showed no structural damage, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. Considering he was previously listed as questionable against the Kings tonight, Herro feels like a safe bet to return to the court soon.
Terry Rozier injury update
"Out for tonight but getting closer," Winderman said of Rozier's pending return to action.
Rozier sprained his right knee against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11 and was initially labeled “week-to-week,” but seems ahead of schedule. While he won't be playing against Sacramento, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Rozier joined the team on their current road trip “for a reason,” according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
“He’s working toward getting back. When that day will be, I don’t know yet. But he’s definitely making progress. His body will let us know,” Spoelstra said of Rozier.
The Heat are nearing a return to full strength, with Herro and Rozier’s looming returns serving as positive developments, even if they won't be playing tonight.