Heisman Finalists announced: Social media reacts to favorites, snubs
The four Heisman Trophy finalists were unveiled on Monday night. Let's say that social media users had some thoughts about the announcement.
By Scott Rogust
The college football regular season is over. Conference champions have been crowned. The College Football Playoff is set. Bowl games are finalized. Now, we enter the final stretch before the college football year is done.
As fans wait for bowl games to begin, college football unveils the Heisman Trophy winner, which is given to the most outstanding player in the nation. Throughout the season, there is debate as to which player is the favorite. But the final determination is when the finalists are unveiled.
On Monday night, the four Heisman Trophy finalists were announced, and they are LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, in New York City.
Social media reacts to Heisman Trophy finalists announcement
Let's look at some of the reactions on social media to the announcement of the Heisman Trophy finalists.
Daniels is the betting favorite to win the award in the final days before the ceremony. He threw the most touchdown passes this season with 40 (tied with Nix) and threw for 3,812 yards. But Daniels showed that he was a cheat code on the field with his rushing abilities, as he picked up 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries. Without Daniels, the LSU Tigers may have finished with a worse record than 9-3.
Penix is the only finalist who was on an undefeated team. The Huskies are competing in the College Football Playoff and facing the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. They may not have gotten there without Penix's play, who leads the entire nation with 4,218 passing yards while throwing for 33 touchdowns. Based on play and team success, Penix may be the favorite.
Nix was playing like the favorite heading into the final stretch of the season. He tied with Daniels for most passing touchdowns with 40. Nix's put up insane numbers heading into the Pac-12 Championship Game but lost to Penix and Washington for the second time of the year. While the loss wasn't on him, his odds of winning the award took a hit.
Harrison may very well be the first position player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and for good reason. He's a great route-runner and a true game-changer in the passing game. It's hard to look at Ohio State's success this season and with the play of quarterback Kyle McCord and not say that Harrison is a reason for it. The junior recorded 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.
As is always the case, college football fans and media bring up players who were snubbed out of being a finalist and making the trip to the ceremony. Some names that social media users brought up were Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.
One of the more notable names was Travis, given what happened on Selection Sunday. Despite the Seminoles finishing with an undefeated record and winning the ACC Championship, they were left out of the College Football Playoff after receiving the No. 5 spot. Travis' absence was cited by the Selection Committee as the reason why Florida State was left out. Travis suffered a broken leg in their Nov. 18 game against Northern Alabama.
Hence the reactions from some users were that despite Travis being too good for Florida State to make the Playoff without him, but not good enough to win the Heisman.
Milroe helped lead the Alabama Crimson Tide back to the Playoff after missing out last season. While his numbers were nowhere near close to the likes of Penix, Daniels, and Nix, he did help the team beat Auburn in the final seconds of the Iron Bowl and defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game to earn them the No. 4 spot in the final CFP rankings.
As for Nabers, he shined in LSU's offense alongside Daniels. A top wide receiver prospect in the 2024 draft class, Nabers led the country with 1,546 receiving yards, while being tied for second with 14 receiving touchdowns.
The Heisman ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 9, and air on ESPN. Who will win the Heisman between Penix, Daniels, Nix, and Harrison?