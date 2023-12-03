Jordan Travis blasts College Football Playoff for FSU snub: ‘Wish I broke my leg earlier’
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis called out the College Football Playoff committee for leaving the Seminoles out of the top-4.
By Mark Powell
Despite an undefeated record and ACC Championship, the College Football Playoff committee opted to keep Florida State out of the top-4 in their final rankings. Much of that, per committee chairman Boo Corrigan, had to do with the season-ending injury to Jordan Travis.
When healthy, Travis was one of the best quarterbacks in college football. With him, Florida State's resume was spotless. Without him, the Noles were able to go undefeated, but unfortunately lacked the style points needed to convince the committee they deserved a spot over the likes of Alabama and Texas, who won their conferences with one loss on the season.
Travis took the social media to express his disappointment over FSU's exclusion from the playoff. His response to the committee's decision was a notable one.
"devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!" Travis wrote on X.
Does Florida State deserve a College Football Playoff spot?
Yes, Florida State certainly deserves a spot. Their resume is as spotless as they come, even without Travis at the helm. However, injuries to star players are part of the criteria the committee is told to take into account. An injury to the quarterback position towards the end of the season is especially brutal.
Whether Travis meant to make this case or not, had Florida State proven its ability to win consistently without him, perhaps their argument would be greater to be ranked in that top-4. However, with just a two-game sample size to work with, the committee took the easy way out and chose ratings over justice.