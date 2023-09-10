Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 2: Shedeur Sanders hype grows, Quinn Ewers makes statement
- Shedeur Sanders proves Week 1 was no fluke
- Quinn Ewers skyrockets up rankings after Texas' win over Alabama
- Caleb Williams is, surprise, still Caleb Williams
By Scott Rogust
It was another big week for Shedeur Sanders. While he didn't match the 510 passing yards like he did the week prior against the TCU Horned Frogs, he still had a really good showing in Week 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Despite a somewhat rough first half, Colorado's offense was able to get going and pull away with the 36-14 victory. Sanders completed 31-of-42 pass attempts for 393 yards and two touchdowns, while also picking up a touchdown on the run.
Sanders will look to help bring the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start to the year if they beat Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown next week.
Remaining in the No. 1 spot is Caleb Williams, who is looking to become the first player to ever win the Heisman in back-to-back seasons since former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin did so back in 1974 and 1975. With three games to his credit, Williams looks like the favorite, and showing no signs of regressing.
Williams and the USC Trojans took on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. Let's just say that the quarterback and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft made easy work of the football program. Again, Williams got to exit early on in the third quarter after bringing the Trojans to an insurmountable lead for the opposition.
The quarterback threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns while completing 22-of-25 attempts. Additionally, Williams had just one carry, which he took 21 yards to the house.
Just take a look at his 75-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Rice and a 19-yard touchdown to Dorian Singer.
Williams makes things look so easy on the football field. While some may scoff at the Patrick Mahomes comparisons, Williams is just an unreal playmaker that will leave you without words on a weekly basis when watching Trojans games.
USC will have next week off, but they will return on Sept. 23 to take on Arizona State. Even though Williams won't be playing, it will be hard to remove him from the No. 1 spot in the Heisman Power Rankings.