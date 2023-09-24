Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 4: Bo Nix rises, Shedeur Sanders falls
- Bo Nix and Oregon end the Colorado, Shedeur Sanders hype
- Michael Penix Jr. still a threat to Caleb Williams' Heisman repeat aspirations
- Drake Maye has Mahomes-esque play in UNC's win over Pitt
By Scott Rogust
The expectations for Week 4 of the college football season were understandably high, considering the matchups that were on the schedule. And for the most part, they lived up to the hype.
On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks cruised to a 42-6 victory over Colorado to hand Deion Sanders his first loss since becoming head coach of the Buffaloes. The Florida State Seminoles pulled off an overtime victory over the Clemson Tigers in a tightly-contested bout. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 17-14 on a walk-off touchdown run at the buzzer. Again, a lot of big moments on Sept. 23 in the college football world.
While the results are in the books, how is the Heisman Trophy picture looking? Well, there's unfortunately one new player that will be on the list, as Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is out for multiple games due to a lacerated liver. With the games he's set to miss, that could effectively remove him from the Heisman sweepstakes.
Let's take a look at the Heisman Trophy power rankings after Week 4.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 4 edition
There was a vacancy on this power rankings list that needed to be filled, and it was hard to overlook what Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis did on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers.
This was far from an easy game for the Seminoles, as the Tigers were looking to avoid falling to .500 on the season. Davis accounted for Florida State's first two touchdowns of the game -- a seven-yard pass to star wide receiver Keon Coleman and a two-yard run. But, Clemson was seemingly on the verge of victory in the closing minutes of regulation. However, Jonathan Weitz missed a 29-yard field goal attempt that would have given Clemson a late lead.
Once overtime began, Travis wasted no time, connecting with Coleman for their second touchdown of the game, a 24-yarder. The Seminoles defense would take advantage of some questionable play-calling by Clemson and secure the 31-24 victory.
Coleman completed 21-of-37 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
Travis and the Seminoles now have week off for their bye, and face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Oct. 7.
It was yet another huge week for LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels. Last week, the senior torched the Mississippi State Bulldogs defense for 361 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 64 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in the 41-14 blowout victory. It was a true bounce-back couple of weeks for Daniels, who struggled in the season-opener against the Florida State Seminoles.
This Saturday, LSU faced an Arkansas Razorbacks defense that allowed just 257.3 yards of offense per game, ranking 11th best in the nation. Daniels did struggle a bit, completing just seven of his first 14 pass attempts for 70 yards, while throwing an interception. But after that, Daniels settled in and helped lead the Tigers to a 34-31 victory.
Daniels threw 20 completions for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on 29 pass attempts. Additionally, Daniels ran for 36 yards on 10 carries.