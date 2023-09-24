Ryan Day sounds ready to fight Lou Holtz after Ohio State stuns Notre Dame
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was fired up after the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame and Lou Holtz was in his cross hairs after his negative comments.
It's 2023 and Lou Holtz is a relevant character on a college football Saturday. Who'd have thunk it?
The former Notre Dame head coach caused a ruckus when he blasted Ohio State on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday.
In case you were wonder, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes were absolutely listening. The Ohio State head coach took Holtz to task at the first opportunity after the Buckeyes pulled off their stunning victory.
"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I could not believe," Day practically shouted during his postgame interview.
Ryan Day took Lou Holtz to task after Ohio State beat Notre Dame
Day was fired up and he had every right to be. His team had just pulled off a near-miraculous victory over the Irish in South Bend.
The Buckeyes looked dead in the water with 15 seconds to play. They faced a third-and-19 after Kyle McCord was hit with an intentional grounding penalty. But Emeka Egbuka came to play and hauled in a 21-yard reception on the next play, setting up Chip Trayanum to punch in a one-yard touchdown run with one second to go.
Who wouldn't be surging with adrenaline after that one?
Someone just needs to make sure Day has a chance to calm down before he comes face-to-face with Holtz.
The Irish and Buckeyes were locked in a defensive slugfest for much of the game. Ohio State had a 10-0 lead in the third quarter but Notre Dame clawed back with touchdowns from Tobias Merriweather and Rico Flores to take the lead.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes' offense struggled to put points on the board to match.
In the end, Ohio State gave themselves a chance by stopping Notre Dame from running out the clock after a fourth down stop with four minutes to play. Day's team got the ball back with 1:26 remaining and found a way to win with a 15-play, 65-yard drive.