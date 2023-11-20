Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 12: A new favorite, Jayden Daniels' big game
- Who's No. 1 after Week 12?
- Jayden Daniels has another big game
- Carson Beck rises up rankings
By Scott Rogust
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books. With that, there is one more week remaining before Conference Championship Weekend. With that, teams are scrambling to either compete for a championship, or to qualify for a bowl game.
With so little time left, the Heisman Trophy race is getting a little clearer. Will a Pac-12 quarterback take the award? Can Jayden Daniels' magical play-making ability have him hoist the award at the ceremony in New York?
Let's look at our Heisman Trophy power rankings.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023 Week 12 edition
Caleb Williams' Heisman chances tanked due to the USC Trojans' collapse late this season. Again, this wasn't Williams' fault. The defense crumbled at the worst possible times in the toughest games. With that, Williams has fallen to No. 10 spot in the power rankings.
The Trojans lost 38-20 to the UCLA Bruins, and with that, it is probably Williams' final game of his collegiate career before he becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. USC entered halftime down 14-10, but the Bruins pulled away with back-to-back touchdowns.
Williams completed 31-of-42 pass attempts for 384 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Florida State Seminoles are set to face the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship Game. Unfortunately, they may not have quarterback Jordan Travis.
Early in Florida State's game against North Alabama, Travis scrambled for a first down, but he was tackled awkwardly, injuring his left leg. Travis had to be carted off the field while wearing an air cast. His night finished by completing two of four passes for 21 yards, while running for once for 16 yards.
It's unknown what kind of injury Travis is dealing with and if he will miss any time for the rest of this season.